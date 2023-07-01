The head coaches in Class 5A Area 7 have released their girls and boys all-area soccer teams, and the Scottsboro girls and boys teams are well represented.
The area on both the girls and boys sides consisted of Scottsboro, Arab, Boaz, Crossville, Fairview and Guntersville.
The all-area teams were formed by a vote of the area’s head coaches.
Scottsboro had four players selected to the boys and girls all-area teams.
For the SHS boys, juniors Lorenzo Chessa and Juan Tomas were first-team all-area selections.
Chessa, a center midfielder, finished the 2023 season with a team-high 19 goals and 12 assists while Tomas, a centerback/centermid, had six goals, four assists and 184 tackles/blocks/clearances.
Evan Allred and Cole Raeuchle were second-team all-area selections.
Raeuchle, a freshman keeper, had 141 saves, five clean sheets and one assist this past season while Allred, a senior center back, posted one goal and 176 tackles/blocks/clearances.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro senior Estela Miguel, juniors Makenna Howes and Mika Pascual and eighth-grader Leticia Tomas were selected to the girls all-area team.
Howes led the Wildcats with 14 goals and five assists while Leticia Tomas had seven goals and two assists.
Miguel tallied one goal, one assist and 101 tackles/intercepts/clearances while Pascual had 114 tackles/intercepts/clearances.
