Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Hilary Mavromat
The former Scottsboro pitcher finished her prep softball career with a 121-60 record, 1,551 strikeouts, 58 career shutouts, 23 career no-hitters and a 0.53 career ERA over 970 innings pitched. She was a four-time all-state selection and was the Class 5A Hitter of the Year her senior season after batting .559 (99-for-177) with 23 home runs and a state-record 95 RBIs. She had a .516 career average, 44 home runs, 346 career hits and 312 career RBIs before playing at Auburn University from 2011-14 and being a student-assistant coach for Auburn in 2015.
NUMBERS
11
Number of consecutive area tournament championships the Skyline boys basketball program has won. The Vikings’ area-title winning streak began during the 2009-10.
1,306
Number of receiving yards in 2009 for North Jackson’s Montel Hale, tying him for 19th all-time in a single season in AHSAA history with former Alabama and current Atlanta Falcon receiver Julio Jones.
DATES
1.4.1968
The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team claimed the Scottsboro Holiday Tournament championship with a 91-60 victory over DAR. The Wildcats raced out to a 26-9 lead after one quarter and led 49-20 at halftime. Jerry Bramblett scored a game-high 34 points for Scottsboro while Mike Linville netted 17 points and Sam McCamey added 15.
5.11.2007
The Pisgah softball team advanced to the state tournament for the ninth straight year after defeating West Limestone for the third straight season in the second round of the Class 3A sub-state playoffs. Senior Shana Brooke Wheeler hit a game-winning two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning of Pisgah’s 5-4 Game 1 victory before pitching a five-inning mercy-rule shortened shutout in Pisgah’s 10-0 Game 2 win. The Eagles got RBI hits from Hayden Kirby, Paige Laney and Whitney Mitchell, an RBI sacrifice fly from Brittany Koger and game-ending RBI walk from Kylie Flippo in the fifth inning of Game 2.
