The Skyline softball team got area title Lucky No. 7 on Wednesday, but luck played no role in the Vikings’ accomplishment.
No. 3-ranked Skyline defeated Athens Bible 12-3 on Wednesday at SHS to cap a dominant run through the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament and win its seventh consecutive area tournament championship.
Skyline (25-13-1) outscored its three opponents in the tournament 30-3.
Next up for Skyline is the Class 1A North Regional at Coffee O’Neal Park in Florence May 12-13. The Vikings play Covenant Christian in the opening round of the regional in which the top-two finishers advance to the state tournament May 18-19 at Choccolooco Park in Oxford.
It’s Skyline’s eighth straight regional appearance and 10th overall.
The Vikings opened the area tournament with a 10-0 win over Lindsay Lane on Monday.
Freshman Olivia Treece pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts while Brinlee Potts went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs and Aidan Bellomy (double) and Ella Dean (triple) both had one hit and two RBIs each.
Skyline then defeated Athens Bible 8-0 in the winners bracket final Monday night. Treece finished 2-for-3 with a two-run double and three RBIs in all while Jayla Ross had a two-run triple and Gracie Stucky had a two-run double. Treece got the win in the circle,
In the area finals, Skyline led 4-3 after four innings before scoring four in the fifth and three in the sixth to close it out. Treece finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Stucky, Dacey Allen and Sage Lewis all went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Potts hit a three-run home run, Ross had an RBI double and Aidan Bellomy had an RBI. Allen pitched five innings and struck out to earn the win in the circle while Treece pitched the final two to close it out.
Allen, Bellomy, Stucky and Treece represented Skyline on the all-tournament team.
