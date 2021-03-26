The Scottsboro High School girls golf team scored a win on a section opponent’s home course on Monday.
The Wildcats posted a 135-162 win over Fort Payne during a nine-hole match at Terrapin Hills Country Club in Fort Payne.
Abby Hambrick paced the Scottsboro effort with a 3-over par 39 while Kaitlyn Price and Baylee Summner both shot a 48 and Shelby Cooley shot a 54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.