The Scottsboro varsity boys golf team posted a solid finish in its annual tournament.
The Wildcats notched a fourth-place finish during the Scottsboro Invitational, which was played on Wednesday at the Goose Pond Colony Lake Course.
Scottsboro finished with a team score of 346, seven shots back of third-place Muscle Shoals. Mountain Brook shot a 296 to win the title by 12 strokes over runner-up Guntersville (308).
Matt Croft and Buckner Anderson led the Scottsboro effort as both carded an 84. John Bone followed with an 88 for the Wildcats while Drake Hogland shot a 90 and Will Harrington shot a 95.
Varsity Girls — Scottsboro finished eighth in the Scottsboro Invitational’s varsity girls division with a team score of 289.
Hartselle was the tournament champion with a 242, while Huntsville was the runner-up with a 250 and Muscle Shoals third with a 251.
Abby Hambrick shot an 83 to lead Scottsboro while Kaitlyn Price shot a 99, Shelby Cooley shot a 107, Bailey Summner shot a 118 and Anna Claire Childress shot a 128.
