The Westbrook Christian Warriors beat the Section 59-6, scoring 52 of their points in the first half.
“We got a lot of injuries. We got a lot to work on. We struggled offensively, defensively, we got to get better,” Section head coach Chris Hammon said.
The game opened with the Warriors receiving the ball and quickly driving down the field, scoring on a three-yard run form senior running back Karmichael Cattling, completing a 65-yard drive in just under three minutes of play. The Lions would be unable to tie the score back and the Warriors quickly built up a sizeable lead, ending the first quarter with a 28-0 lead.
The Warriors opened the second quarter with another touchdown, a 52-yard touchdown throw from senior quarterback Mason Coley to senior wide receiver Hugh Windle.
On the following Section drive, senior running back Jr. Walker ripped off an 82-yard run, taking a sweep play, finding the gap and outrunning the defense.
Walker would lead the Lions with 129 yards on 11 carries. Cattling led the Warriors offense with 125 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns with Coley going five-for-five for 129 passing yards and three touchdowns.
“We still have a lot to play for and that’s what I keep telling these guys. We just have to get better in this second half (of the season). We’re trying to work on stuff to get better to prepare us for next week. We got four region games coming up and we’re going to give it our best shot.”
Next week, Section (0-6, 0-3) will face Ider (2-4, 0-3) at home next week.
“(Ider) runs power football and they’re always a tough bunch of guys. Gritty, it’s going to be a war,” Hammon said. “We got homecoming, we’re going to be here again and we just got to find a win, that’s what we’re after.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.