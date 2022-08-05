Luke Pruitt admits he’d like to have seen the process happen faster, but the now fifth-year Pisgah head football coach was glad to see the step the Eagles took in 2021.
After going 11-21 in his first three seasons, Pisgah went 7-4 last season and won the Class 2A Region 7 championship, the program’s first region title in 18 years.
“We started with the young kids and tried to build it all the way up,” Pruitt said. “I’m excited where we are (and) for the future.”
Where Pisgah is, is in a place of increased expectations, especially with 16 starters returning.
“The expectations have risen,” Pruitt said. “We’re excited about the expectations. With expectations and success comes pressure as well. That’s something our guys have to learn to handle.”
Pruitt, senior offensive tackle AJ Gant and senior linebacker Caiden Hawkins talked about the Eagles’ upcoming season during the Jackson-DeKalb Media Day in Rainsville on July 29.
Gant and Hawkins both said the Eagles are embracing the high expectations because the team and players have higher ones.
“Being able to break past the wall, start rolling on a winning streak, win the region last year and get to the playoffs, it makes you understand what you can do and builds confidence. I’m real excited to see (this season),” Hawkins said.
Gant said last season’s success “makes you hungry for more. We’ve been used to 4-6 and barely making it into the playoffs. Once you finally win, it’s like ‘what else can we do?’ Going out in the first round last year was a real bummer. But after winning the region, getting to the playoffs and hosting, you just think ‘what’s next?’”
Pruitt said Pisgah must be at its best this season against a region that added the likes of Collinsville, Sand Rock and Fyffe, the winner of five state titles since 2014, and a non-region schedule that features 2021 playoff teams Lexington, Sylvania and North Jackson.
“Our schedule is not easy,” Pruitt said. “I’m excited about our schedule. I’m excited about our region because its a lot of Jackson and DeKalb schools on our schedule,” Pruitt said. “Open with Lexington. We’ve got Sylvania Week 5 and we add North Jackson for the first time ever (in non-region games).”
