The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team is off to an undefeated start to the 2021-22 season.
Scottsboro improved to 3-0 thanks to wins over Pisgah 87-44 on Friday and Columbia 75-57 on Monday.
Against Pisgah, the Wildcats scored the game’s first 12 points and led 22-7 after one quarter. Scottsboro’s lead grew to 50-27 at halftime and 79-39 after three quarters.
Tyson Sexton sank six 3-pointers and closed with a game-high 30 points for Scottsboro while teammate Parker Bell dropped
in 25 points. The Wildcats also got 11 points from Jameson Gray, six each from Blake Jones and Seth Whitmire, five from Cordell Worthy and four from Karston Wininger.
Jake Hendricks made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for Pisgah (0-1). Legion McCrary added 10 points for the Eagles while Rhyan Barrett had seven and Jakob Kirby had six.
On Monday, Scottsboro overcame a second-half charge from Columbia to pull away for the victory.
Scottsboro led 19-11 after one quarter and was in front by as many as 14 in the second quarter before carrying a 35-26 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Columbia (0-3) used an 11-2 run to start the third quarter to pull within 41-39 with 3:15 left in the frame, but Scottsboro countered with a 12-1 run to regain control. The Wildcats led by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter.
Sexton scored 20 of his team-high 25 points in the second half for Scottsboro, which made 28 of 32 free-throw attempts (88%). Bell netted 18 and Kyle Wright added 10 for the Wildcats while Whitmire and Worthy scored eight points each and Jones had six.
Keyshawn Watkins scored a game-high 26 points for Columbia (0-3).
Section 86, Lindsay Lane 39 — At Athens, the visiting Lions raced out to a big early lead while posting a convincing season-opening win Monday.
Section (1-0) built a 30-11 lead after one quarter and was in front 53-19 at halftime and 72-33 after three quarters.
The Lions had four players score in double figures. Logan Patterson netted 19 points while Alex Guinn had 14 points, Dominik Blair had 11 and Kaden Bradford had 10. Section also got nine points from Drake McCutchen, seven from Ethan Waldrop, five from Braden Arndt, four each from Jacob Cooper and Aaron Lemieux and three from Jared Reed.
Demond Cook scored eight points and Max Morrison added seven for Lindsay Lane (0-2).
