Scottsboro track and field head coach Luke Robinson picked up more hardware for his coaching resume last week.
Robinson was named the National Federation of State High School Association’s Boys Section 3 and the NFHS Alabama Track and Field Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 school year. Robinson led Scottsboro to state titles in both boys indoor and outdoor track and field during that school year.
Robinson should be in contention for the award for the 2022-23 school year as well after his teams won three more state titles. Scottsboro won both the Class 5A Boys indoor and outdoor track and field state championships and also won the 5A Girls state title.
Robinson, a Scottsboro alum, has led the SHS Girls and SHS Boys cross country and track and field teams to a combined 21 state titles since taking over as head coach of those programs in 2016.
Scottsboro has won nine cross country state championships (six boys titles and three girls titles) on Robinson’s watch, six indoor state championships (five boys titles and one girls titles) and six outdoor state championships (four boys titles and two girls titles).
Crocker signs with AUM — Scottsboro baseball alum AJ Crocker will continue his college baseball career next season at Auburn University-Montgomery next season.
The 2021 Scottsboro graduate spent the last two seasons playing at Marion Military Institute, where he appeared in 14 games and posted a 3-3 record with 29 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
AUM is an NCAA Division II school that plays in the Gulf South Conference. The Warhawks went 19-31 last season with an 11-19 record in conference play.
Skyline receives AHSADCA sportsmanship awards — Skyline High School was one of 82 AHSAA member schools recognized for being ejection and sportsmanship fine free for the 2022-23 school year at Thursday’s AHSAA Summer Conference banquet.
The Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association presents a sportsmanship banner to each AHSAA member school that earns that distinction each school year.
