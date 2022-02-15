The Scottsboro wrestling team is sending eight to state.
Eight Wildcat wrestlers qualified for the 2022 AHSAA Wrestling Championships’ Class 5A-6A State Tournament after posting top-eight finishes in their respective weight classes during the 5A-6A North Super Sectional at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday.
“We had eight qualify and thought we had a couple more that had a chance to, but with this combined (5A-6A) division, it’s really tough,” said Scottsboro head coach Chris Staton. “We had some kids that really wrestled well.”
Scottsboro finished fourth in the sectional team standings with 181.5 points. Mortimer Jordan won the sectional team title with 214 points while Gardendale (213.5.) was the runner-up and Arab (210) was third.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro senior Clinton Stewart (38-1) claimed a sectional championship in the 126-pound weight class. Stewart won all four of his matches via pin, including pinning Fort Payne’s Jax Cyrus in just 1:17 in the 126-pound title match.
“Clinton continued to wrestle well,” Staton said. “He’s a got a chance at state to pop to the finals and has the potential to win a state championship.”
Stewart’s younger brother, John, was the 120-pound weight class runner-up. John Stewart (33-4) went 4-1, falling to Athens’ Will Anderson by a 5-1 decision in the 120 final.
“John lost to Will Anderson, he’s 0-3 against him, but he’s been in the match every time,” Staton said. “There’s a good chance he sees him again (at state). Getting to face him that much is good. Just learn from each match and close the gap.”
Kolby Clark (17-3) finished second at 195 after going 3-1 with three pins. The senior lost to Jasper’s Cole Carter by an 8-0 major decision in the 195 final.
“(The) 195 (weight class) has about four or five kids that can probably win (state),” Staton said. “That’s going to be a really good weight class.”
Also qualifying for state for Scottsboro were 106-pound weight class fifth-place finisher Stone Staton (43-7), 113 fourth-place finisher Cole Synder (31-15), 138 sixth-place finisher Thomas Rackler (28-17), 152 seventh-place finisher Aiden Goggans (31-13) and 220 eighth-place finisher Nate Warren (27-11).
Stone Staton posted a 4-2 record in the sectional’s 106-pound weight class while Synder was 6-2 at 113, Rackler was 3-3 at 138, Goggans was 5-2 at 152 and Warren was 2-3 at 220.
The AHSAA Wrestling Championships begin Thursday and run through Saturday at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Wrestling in the Class 5A-6A division begins Thursday at 3 p.m. Wrestling continues on Friday starting at 9:30 a.m. and concludes on Saturday with the consolation finals beginning at 9 a.m. and the state finals matches starting at noon. Admission is $12 per day.
Coach Staton wants his wrestlers to just go to the state tournament with a one-match-at-a-time approach.
“We just need to go control what we can control and just wrestle free and not worry about anything and just be focused on that match,” he said.
