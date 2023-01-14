North Sand Mountain’s turnaround season now includes a win over a state-ranked opponent.
Kayden Reyes’ bucket with 2.2 seconds left lifted NSM to a 58-57 Class 2A Area 15 win over No. 5-ranked Ider Tuesday night in Higdon.
NSM (15-5, 3-2), which jumped into the latest ASWA Class 2A rankings at No. 8 on Wednesday, kept its regular-season area title hopes and chance to host the area tournament alive with the win. The Bison need a win over Pisgah and an Ider loss to Section to force a coin flip for area-tournament hosting privileges.
“Huge win for our program (and) good for our confidence going into the (rest of) the regular season,” said NSM head coach Jeremiah Haynes. “Although this is the standard we want for our program year in and year out, it felt good and to see how happy our girls were after the game. It was a blessing. They’ve worked hard and earned that one.”
NSM trailed 10-9, 25-21 and 45-39 at the quarter breaks. Ider (13-6, 4-1) held a 57-56 lead with 9 seconds remaining with NSM inbounding underneath its own basket. The Bison got the basketball to Reyes, who drove the lane and made what Haynes called “a tough shot” with 2.2 seconds remaining to put NSM in front. NSM then forced a turnover after Ider inbounded the ball to seal the win.
Reyes finished with 25 points, five assists and six steals for the Bison while Madison Renfro had 13 points, two assists and two steals and Kam Patterson and 10 points and six rebounds. NSM also got four points and eight rebounds from Ashley Shrader, Abby Shaffer had four points and four rebounds and Kolbie Bobo had two points, three rebounds and four steals.
Kennzie Smith and Aubree Chapman scored 18 and 17 points respectively for Ider.
Pisgah 84, Section 43 — At Section, Class 2A No. 7-ranked Pisgah knocked down 17 3-pointers on the way to a Class 2A Area 15 win over the Lions Tuesday night.
Pisgah (10-5, 2-2) raced in front 33-13 after one quarter before leading 50-27 at halftime and 66-36 after three quarters.
Kallie Tinker sank six treys and closed with a game-high 20 points, leading four Eagles in double figures. Campbell Barron netted 16 points, Paisley Patalas added 11 and Ashton Childress pitched in 10 for the Eagles, who also got nine from Piper Anderson, six from Alex Wright, five each from Madeline Flammia and Jaley Keller and two from Lauren Smith.
Alli Romans led Section (4-14, 0-4) with 12 points while Taegan Whitmire had seven, Julie Varner had six, London Robertson had five, Makenna Arndt had four and Millie Gentry, Joanna Newsome and Lluvia Soria had three each.
Woodville 44, Whitesburg Christian 24 — At Huntsville, Woodville built a 19-point lead after one quarter en route to completing a season sweep of Whitesburg Christian Tuesday night.
Behind 12 first-quarter points from Jessica Sirten, Woodville (14-7) built a 22-3 lead after one quarter before leading 26-12 at halftime and 35-18 after three quarters.
Sirten finished with a game-high 20 points while Anna Robertson netted nine, Kallie Brown had six, Michaela Jones had four, Lannah Grace Beard had three and Karlee Hutchens had two.
Guntersville 54, Scottsboro 27 — At Guntersville, top-ranked and defending Class 5A state champion Guntersville clinched the Class 5A Area 14 regular-season area championship and the right to host next month’s area tournament by downing Scottsboro Tuesday night.
Scottsboro (12-7, 1-2) trailed 17-8 after one quarter and 23-12 at halftime, and Guntersville outscored the Wildcats 26-10 in the third quarter to up its lead to 49-22 entering the fourth quarter.
Alyssa Paschal and Madison Rains scored six points each and Bree Sexton added five for Scottsboro, which also got four from Jadaya Edmondson and two each from Maggie Armstrong, Caroline Dawson and Ella White.
Lipscomb signee Olivia Vandergriff led Guntersville (19-4, 5-0) with 24 points.
DAR 75, North Jackson 49 — At Grant, DAR pulled away from North Jackson in the second half in Class 4A Area 14 play Tuesday night.
North Jackson (3-16, 1-2) trailed 21-8 after one quarter and 31-21 at halftime before DAR stretched its lead to 53-34 after three quarters.
Avery Wynne scored 12 points, Calena Coffey netted 11 and Camryn Case added 10 for the Chiefs, who also got nine from Sarah Kate Garner, six from Sheyann Brown, two from Peyton Hill and one from Aubrey Smith.
Leading scorers for DAR (11-9, 2-1) were Lauren Buchanan with 26 points, Caitlyn O’Neal with 18 and Ashlyn Foster with 14.
