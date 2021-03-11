The Scottsboro baseball team got contributions from Camden Matthews on the mound and at the plate to post a win over a fellow Class 6A team.
Matthews hit two home runs and drove in four runs while pitching a complete game two-hitter during Scottsboro’s 5-1 win over Athens on Saturday at Scottsboro High School.
On the mound, the Marion Military Institute signee allowed one run on two hits while recording eight strikeouts. He threw 66 of his 93 pitches for strikes.
Matthews finished 2-for-3 at the plate, hitting a solo home run in the first inning and then smacked a three-run homer in the fifth.
Scottsboro also got one hit each from Waylon Farr, Ethan Wininger, Landon Grider and Trey Cooper while Connor McLaughlin drew a walk and Collin Perkins, Farr and Michael Clements each scored a run.
Scottsboro 5, Westbrook Christian 3 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats overcame an early two-run deficit to down small-school power Westbrook Christian on Saturday.
After Westbrook Christian took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, Scottsboro tied the game in the bottom of the inning thanks on Trey Cooper’s RBI groundout and Gavin McCrary’s RBI single.
The Wildcats took a 3-2 lead in the third on Camden Matthews’ RBI single before adding two more runs in the fourth on McCrary’s RBI double and Collin Perkins’ RBI single.
McCrary and Waylon Farr had two hits for the Wildcats while Perkins, Matthews and Cooper had one each while Landon Grider drew two walks and Perkins drew one. Connor McLaughlin, Farr, Grider, Cooper and McCrary scored one run each.
Farr pitched five innings and recorded five strikeouts to earn the win while A.J. Crocker recorded four strikeouts over two innings in relief.
North Jackson 7, Phil Campbell 6 — At Oneonta, North Jackson rallied in the late innings to get the win on Saturday.
North Jackson (7-4) built a 5-0 lead before Phil Campbell rallied to take a 6-5 lead after five innings. The Chiefs tied the game in the top of the sixth when Nick Jernigan singled and ultimately scored on a passed ball. North Jackson then took the lead in the top of the seventh when Carson Smith scored on Brandon Poole’s RBI single.
Poole finished 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Chiefs and Matt Adams was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Luke Guess had a two-run triple and Smith had a single and an RBI sacrifice fly.
Adams pitched the final innings and striking out one to get the win in relief. Starter Dalton Morris had six strikeouts over four innings and Landon Barnes had two strikeouts in one inning pitched.
Oneonta 7, North Jackson 2 — At Oneonta, the Chiefs fell to fellow Class 4A squad on Saturday.
North Jackson took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Landon Barnes’ RBI groundout, but Oneonta got a run each in the second and third innings before taking control with a five-run fourth. North Jackson added a run in the fifth on Barnes’ RBI sacrifice fly.
Carson Smith and Dalton Morris had two hits each for the Chiefs while Brandon Poole and Matt Adams had one hit each.
Barnes pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief while posting five strikeouts.
St. John Paul II 12-12, Section 2-2 — At Huntsville, host St. John Paul II swept Section in a doubleheader on Saturday.
In Game 1, Cole Woods had the Lions’ lone hit while Logan Patterson drove in Section’s run on an RBI groundout. Drake McCutchen drew two walks.
In Game 2, McCutchen had an RBI double for Section (0-6) and Jed Sparks had an RBI groundout while Braden Arndt drew two walks and Sparks and Carter Cooper drew one walk each.
Ider 12, Woodville 0 — At Ider, the Panthers were limited to one hit against the host team on Saturday.
Cameron Talley singled and stole a base for the Panthers.
Whitesburg Christian 10, Woodville 0 — At Ider, Woodville was held to three hits a loss to Whitesburg Christian on Saturday.
Ben Minor doubled for Woodville (0-3) while Christian Chambers and Aadeance Weaver singled.
Friday
Grissom 10, North Jackson 0 — At Huntsville, North Jackson managed just one hit during a five-inning loss to Class 7A Grissom on Friday.
Dalton Morris had the Chiefs’ lone hit, a single, in the third inning while Carson Smith drew a first-inning walk.
