The Scottsboro wrestling team notched wins against a pair of Huntsville-area teams.
The Wildcats defeated St. John Paul II 54-21 before downing Buckhorn 48-30 in a tri-match at Carter Gymnasium Thursday night.
Against SJPII, Scottsboro wrestlers posted wins via pin fall from Mason McKenzie (113-pound weight class), Clinton Stewart (126) and Lucas Bellamy (285). Colton Durham won a 15-12 decision at 145 and Aidan Goggans won a 2-0 decision at 152 while John Stewart (106), Thomas Rackler (132), Ansel Goggans (138), Kaylem Dupree (160) and Kolby Clark (220) all won via forfeits.
Against Buckhorn, Scottsboro wrestlers got wins via pin fall from John Stewart (106), Clinton Stewart (126), Rackler (132), Ansel Goggans (138) and Clark (285) while McKenzie (113), Josh Draskovic (120) and Kaylem Dupree (160) posted wins via forfeits.
Wildcats go 1-2 at duals tournament — At Madison, the Scottsboro wrestling team finished 1-2 in dual matches during the Dick Clem Memorial Invitational at Bob Jones High School last Saturday.
The Wildcats defeated St. John Paul II while falling to Pelham and Trion (Georgia).
Scottsboro defeated SJPII 55-30. Matthew Dupree (113-pound weight class), Ansel Goggans (138), Clark (220) and Bellamy (285) all posted wins via pin while John Stewart (106), Clinton Stewart (126), Rackler (132) and Kaylem Dupree (160) won via forfeit.
Scottsboro fell to fellow Class 6A team Pelham 45-30. John Stewart at 106, Clinton Stewart (126), Aiden Goggans (152) and Clark all won via pin while Matthew Dupree won via forfeit.
The Wildcats fell to Trion 66-17. Clinton Stewart (126) and Rackler (132) won via pin while John Stewart won a 15-0 technical fall at 106.
