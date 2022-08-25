Up until about a month ago, the Pisgah football team was scheduled to be the very first opponent of the new Lindsay Lane football program.
But around the end of June, the Athens private school let teams on its schedule know it was unable to get field a team.
Now instead, Pisgah will open the season against Lexington, a team that was scheduled to play Lindsay Lane in Week 3.
It’s the first meeting between the Class 2A programs that both went 7-4 last season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lexington High School’s McMeans Stadium in Lauderdale County.
“(Lexington) Coach (Jason Lard) had called me right after we found out” Lindsay Lane would not have a team. “The good thing is we still ended up with 10 games,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt, whose team will host Lexington in 2023.
Pruitt said the schedule change sent the coaching staff into overdrive on gathering information on Lexington. They’ve also seen the Golden Bears play a jamboree and a real game — Lexington opened the season with a 34-0 win over Colbert Heights — and Pruitt said the Eagles will face a challenging opponent.
“Quality well-coached football team,” Pruitt said. “They were the runner-up in their region last year to (2021 Class 2A state semifinalist) Mars Hill last year. All their losses last year were to quality teams. They’ve got a good bit of guys back.”
Pruitt said Lexington is a run-oriented team that runs a Wing-T offense out of the shotgun formation.
“We’ve got to keep them behind the sticks and try to get them in passing situations,” Pruitt said. “
Pruitt said he believes Pisgah fixed the defensive issues that hurt them on their first two drives of last Friday’s 40-14 varsity jamboree win over Glencoe. After allowing two touchdowns to start the game, Pisgah did not allow a score the rest of the varsity half.
“It was correctable mistakes,” Pruitt said.
Pruitt is hoping to see more of the same from the Eagles offense this week. Pisgah, which returned nine offensive starters from its 2021 region-championship winning team, scored six first-half touchdowns in the jamboree thanks to big plays and solid run-pass balance.
“We were pretty explosive (on offense),” he said. “(Lexington) is solid on defense so we’ve got to execute well.”
