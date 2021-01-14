Skyline High School now has two No. 1-ranked basketball teams
The Skyline girls basketball team has been ranked No. 1 in all three the Alabama Sports Writers Association High School Basketball rankings this season.
On Wednesday night, the Skyline boys also grabbed a No. 1-ranking, moving up to the top spot after being ranked second in the previous two polls.
Meanwhile, Pisgah continues to hold the No. 1 spot in the Class 2A girls rankings while NSM and Section are now ranked No. 3 and No. 5 respectively in the 2A boys rankings.
Several other Jackson County schools earned consideration for their respective classification’s rankings.
Below are the entire new ASWA high school basketball rankings. Nominations are made by each area’s local sports writers.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (19-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (21-2)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (19-2)
4. Foley (14-3)
5. Theodore (18-3)
6. Spain Park (17-6)
7. Auburn (11-3)
8. Sparkman (14-7)
9. Gadsden City (13-4)
10. Davidson (8-9)
Others nominated: Austin (8-8), Dothan (8-4), James Clemens (8-10), Thompson (14-4).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (21-1)
2. Eufaula (15-3)
3. McGill-Toolen (12-5)
4. Athens (10-1)
5. Buckhorn (14-2)
6. Hartselle (11-2)
7. Northridge (13-4)
8. Mortimer Jordan (17-3)
9. Oxford (15-4)
10. Carver-Montgomery (5-3)
Others nominated: Chelsea (14-5), Cullman (12-7), Madison Academy (6-8), McAdory (10-10), Muscle Shoals (6-7), Opelika (5-7), Scottsboro (10-3).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (7-2)
2. Pleasant Grove (17-4)
3. Charles Henderson (7-2)
4. Carver-Birmingham (12-4)
5. Selma (3-1)
6. Mae Jemison (7-5)
7. LeFlore (11-5)
8. Lee-Huntsville (6-7)
9. Guntersville (11-4)
10. Lawrence Co. (12-2)
Others nominated: East Limestone (8-9), Fairfield (9-6), Marbury (7-5), Ramsay (8-10).
CLASS 4A
1. Priceville (15-5)
2. Anniston (11-3)
3. Rogers (16-5)
4. Deshler (13-7)
5. Jackson (12-2)
6. Williamson (9-2)
7. Handley (10-8)
8. Oneonta (11-5)
9. St. James (10-5)
10. New Hope (7-5)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (14-4), Geneva (9-6), North Jackson (6-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (14-2)
2. Susan Moore (20-2)
3. Prattville Christian (17-2)
4. T.R. Miller (8-1)
5. Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-1)
6. Lauderdale Co. (11-3)
7. Winfield (15-2)
8. Trinity (12-3)
9. Phil Campbell (16-5)
10. Plainview (18-5)
Others nominated: Collinsville (15-4), Elkmont (10-5), Ohatchee (6-3), Sylvania (15-5).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (12-5)
2. Spring Garden (18-2)
3. Midfield (12-4)
4. G.W. Long (8-0)
5. Geneva Co. (11-5)
6. Hatton (13-2)
7. Cold Springs (12-5)
8. Ider (15-7)
9. Sand Rock (12-7)
10. Falkville (16-5)
Others nominated: Mars Hill Bible (4-2), St. Luke's (9-3), Westminster-Oak Mountain (8-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (17-5)
2. Samson (14-2)
3. Winterboro (9-0)
4. Loachapoka (7-7)
5. Coosa Christian (15-2)
6. Marion Co. (14-7)
7. Florala (7-6)
8. Pleasant Home (6-3)
9. Lindsay Lane (10-4)
10. R.A. Hubbard (5-2)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (6-1), Vina (7-5).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Fairhope (18-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (19-2)
3. Spain Park (19-2)
4. Hoover (14-5)
5. Sparkman (10-4)
6. Huntsville (13-4)
7. Gadsden City (14-8)
8. James Clemens (11-5)
9. Thompson (10-7)
10. Austin (6-6)
Others nominated: Albertville (14-4), Baker (10-6), Dothan (8-8), Enterprise (13-4), Florence (7-5), Oak Mountain (13-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Huffman (9-2)
2. Pinson Valley (11-2)
3. Shades Valley (8-3)
4. Eufaula (16-3)
5. Hartselle (16-2)
6. Mountain Brook (16-6)
7. Calera (11-6)
8. Oxford (16-2)
9. Spanish Fort (14-3)
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-3)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (14-6), Clay-Chalkville (10-4), Cullman (9-5), Decatur (11-10), Minor (12-6), Muscle Shoals (6-4), Robertsdale (16-5), Scottsboro (13-3), Valley (8-2).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (13-5)
2. Pleasant Grove (12-4)
3. Parker (8-3)
4. Center Point (5-2)
5. Lee-Huntsville (4-1)
6. Sylacauga (11-1)
7. Talladega (9-2)
8. LeFlore (6-5)
9. West Point (13-5)
10. Guntersville (12-3)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (9-4), Carroll-Ozark (14-8), Charles Henderson (14-7), Douglas (12-5), Faith-Mobile (7-6), Greenville (9-7), Lawrence Co. (9-5), Russellville (9-4), Selma (3-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (17-2)
2. White Plains (11-3)
3. Westminster-Huntsville (12-3)
4. Anniston (12-3)
5. Good Hope (13-4)
6. Dallas Co. (7-1)
7. St. Michael (12-7)
8. Brooks (10-5)
9. Hamilton (12-7)
10. West Morgan (6-7)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (12-5), Haleyville (15-5), West Limestone (7-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-3)
2. Fyffe (12-4)
3. Cottage Hill (13-1)
4. Plainview (19-3)
5. Mobile Christian (13-4)
6. Opp (11-0)
7. Chickasaw (9-2)
8. Pike Co. (2-1)
9. Piedmont (5-5)
10. Elkmont (11-4)
Others nominated: Clements (10-6), Danville (9-6), Geraldine (12-3), Lauderdale Co. (12-4), Providence Christian (10-3), Wicksburg (13-5), Winfield (13-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (14-5)
2. Calhoun (8-6)
3. North Sand Mountain (13-4)
4. Clarke Co. (16-3)
5. Section (11-7)
6. Geneva Co. (11-2)
7. Sand Rock (14-3)
8. Hatton (9-4)
9. Spring Garden (12-5)
10. Lanett (7-2)
Others nominated: Red Bay (7-5), Westbrook Christian (11-4), Westminster-Oak Mountain (8-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (14-4)
2. Decatur Heritage (6-7)
3. Covenant Christian (12-2)
4. Florala (15-3)
5. Brantley (7-0)
6. Pickens Co. (5-2)
7. Ragland (13-4)
8. Autaugaville (9-0)
9. Belgreen (13-2)
10. Jacksonville Christian (9-4)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (6-4), Woodville (8-4).
