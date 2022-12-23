Three players that helped the Pisgah football team enjoy its best season in more than two decades have received some statewide recognition.
Pisgah’s Luke Gilbert, Caiden Hawkins and JD Martin received all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which released its all-state teams and all-state honorable mentions this past week.
The trio played a role in the Eagles’ 11-3 season — two of Pisgah’s losses were to eventual 2A state champion Fyffe and the other to 3A state semifinalist Sylvania — in which they advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals. It was Pisgah’s most wins since the 2003 season and its first state semifinal appearance since the 2002 campaign.
Gilbert was a Class 2A first-team all-state selection as a wide receiver. The sophomore had 45 catches for 976 yards and 15 touchdowns, and also had 373 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 53 carries. He also started two games at quarterback because of an injury to starter Mason Holcomb, completing 22 of 41 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns.
Hawkins and Martin were second-team all-state picks.
Martin, a junior center for the Eagles, earned all-state honors for a second straight season. He was part of an offensive line that helped the Pisgah offense produce 5,465 total yards (390.4 yards per game), 3,051 rushing yards and 2,414 passing yards and score 31.5 points per game.
Hawkins, a senior linebacker, finished his Pisgah career as the team’s leading tackler for the third straight season. He also led Jackson County in tackles during the regular season for the third consecutive season Hawkins finished the 2022 campaign with a career-high 149 tackles, 107 of which were solo tackles, along with four for a loss and one quarterback sack. He also forced two fumbles and had a pass break-up.
