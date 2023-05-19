The Scottsboro varsity boys golf team did not get the ultimate prize at the 2023 Class 5A Boys State Golf Tournament, but the Wildcats did leave Auburn with a trophy and a new program expectation.
The Wildcats finished as the Class 5A Boys Golf state runner-up during the tournament at the Grant National Links Course in Auburn Monday and Tuesday.
It was the Scottsboro varsity boys golf program’s best all-time state finish.
Scottsboro held a one-shot lead on tournament favorite Randolph after Round 1, but the Raiders played like the favorite on Day 2 with a second-round team score of 299 to end up winning the state title by 29 shots over Scottsboro. Randolph closed at +47/623 while Scottsboro finished +76/652. Scottsboro shot a 323 in Round 1 while Randolph shot a 324 in the opening round.
“Our goal was to not let the difficulty of the course be a reason we didn’t perform well. We knew going into it that beating Randolph would be tough but we would need to put together two great days. When we saw that they slipped up on the first day, we had a good feeling but knew we did not take advantage of it as we should have. Coming out Day 2 we knew it would take an extreme effort and we ran into bad luck early and had to shake off some emotions to reel our score back in,” said Scottsboro head coach Zack Perkins. “We knew they were capable of going super low. I told the guys if we went 310-310 (both rounds) we would have a chance. When you have a guy shoot a 66 from Randolph and two more of their golfers score in the 70s, it’s super hard to overcome. Congratulations to Randolph, anytime you break under 300 that's an elite score. Look at some of the college regionals this weekend, some aren’t going that low.”
Scottsboro sophomore Buckner Anderson finished third overall in the individual standings, shooting a two-round 10-over par 154. Anderson shot an 8-over 80 in Round 1 before carding a 2-over 74 in Round 2. He also produced the shot of the tournament, hitting a hole-in-one on the Par 3 16th. Anderson’s tee shot hit near the hole and ran past it, but backspin spun it back to the cup and in.
“Everyone who was around the hole went nuts,” Perkins said. “You could hear the roar from three holes away.”
Seventh-grader Conner Hooper tied for eighth for Scottsboro with a two-round score of +19/163 (79-84) while junior Ethan Roberts was 11th with a two-round score of 165 (78-87), freshman Will Harrington 15th with a 170 (86-84) and junior Greyson Widgeon 23rd with a 187 (87-100).
Perkins said Scottsboro’s state runner-up finish sets the standard for the program to be a perennial state-championship contender.
“I really think this is the expectation. We have a great foundation and we have young talent that is going to be around for a while. The overwhelming community support has shown me what this golf program means to everyone. People are excited and rooting for our success. I have said for a long time, people would be hard pressed to find a group of high schoolers that practice and compete as hard as we do everyday. Our younger kids see that and it becomes an expectation,” Perkins said.
“We return the entire team. We have eight to 10 guys who will be competing for five spots. It’s a great problem to have. It makes every practice and round important. There is pressure to perform from the beginning of the season because the next guy can get your spot. Our guys are focused and they know what they need to do in order to get a blue map (state championship trophy) instead of a red map (state runner-up trophy).”
