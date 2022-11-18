North Jackson varsity boys basketball head coach Tony Brown wants his team to play fast.
But the Chiefs were in hyper mode during the first two quarters of their season-opener against Ider.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
North Jackson varsity boys basketball head coach Tony Brown wants his team to play fast.
But the Chiefs were in hyper mode during the first two quarters of their season-opener against Ider.
“We had to slow down some,” Brown said. “I want them to play fast, but we’ve got to play under control.”
The Chiefs found the proper gear in the second half, turning a close game into a runaway 58-33 win over visiting Ider in Stevenson Tuesday night.
North Jackson (1-0) led just 23-21 after a turnover-filled first half for both teams, but the Chiefs found their rhythm in the second half on both ends of the floor, turning a two-point halftime lead into a 20-point advantage by third quarter’s end.
“We settled down in the second half,” Brown said. “We’ve got a lot of speed, trying to gear defenses to that. But we gave up too much so we switched to zone and that helped settle us. Offensively, we ran when we could but didn’t force it. (Some possessions) we had (a number of) passes and got open shots like you’re supposed to.”
Jayden Eakin led North Jackson with 17 points, 11 of which came during the Chiefs’ dominant third quarter. Cadelle McDonald, the Chiefs’ lone returning starter, netted 12 points while Malachi Potter, one of North Jackson’s two returning varsity players, scored 11. The Chiefs also got seven points from Nick Jernigan, six from Jonathan Linderman, three from Hunter Davis and two from Tyler Brown.
Griffin Weldon scored 11 points and Dylan Grant and Eli Palmer added five each for Ider (0-2).
Offensive execution was an issue for both teams in the first half, as shots weren’t falling for either and the teams combined to commit 34 turnovers (14 for North Jackson and 20 for Ider) as the score was tied 7-all after one quarter before the Chiefs took a slim 23-21 halftime lead thanks in part of Jernigan’s seven first-half points off the bench.
But North Jackson’s halftime adjustments took hold in the third quarter. Potter sank a pair of 3-pointers from the right win on back-to-back possessions, and Eakin scored twice in transition and another off a steal as the Chiefs opened the second half on a 12-0 run. McDonald then scored seven straight points for the Chiefs before Eakin’s putback and 3-pointer gave North Jackson a 47-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“The first game shows you what all you need to work on,” Brown said. “I was proud of how we played in the second half. We just did a better job on everything in the second half.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.