The Scottsboro football team takes another break from region play this week.
The Wildcats step out of Class 6A Region 7 to travel to Blount County to take on 4A Oneonta at Gilbreath Stadium Friday night at 7 p.m.
It’s the ninth all-time matchup between the teams in a series Scottsboro leads 7-1. Oneonta however won last season’s matchup, downing the Wildcats 35-21 at Trammell Stadium.
Scottsboro (1-5) enters the matchup looking to bounce back from a 28-0 loss to TopCat rival Fort Payne last week. The Wildcats managed just 175 total yards on offense while falling behind 21-0 at halftime.
Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell said the Wildcats were “extremely flat,” against the DeKalb County Wildcats.
“We had a good week of practice, but it didn’t materialize on Friday night, and I take the blame for that. We were extremely flat, and you can’t play this game without emotion. It’s not who we are and we’ll continue to work and try to get better.”
Bell said the Wildcats must play inspired football against an Oneonta (6-1) team riding a four-game winning streak.
The Redskins are averaging 32.4 points per game while allowing just 13.6. Their lone loss was to Class 4A Region 6 rival Etowah 33-0 in Week 2.
“They’re a well-coached team, second-place in their region right now,” Bell said. “They’re not flashy, but they’re just a good solid football team. They kind of run (offensively) what Scottsboro was running a year ago.”
Oneonta head coach Phil Phillips was the offensive coordinator at Oneonta for Don Jacobs, who was Scottsboro’s head coach from 2017-20.
A win would be a milestone one for the Oneonta football program. Oneonta can become just the third Alabama High School football program to reach the 700-win mark with a win Friday night. According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society (ahsfhs.org), Oneonta has an all-time record of 699-360-33. The school has been playing football since 1912.
Bell said Scottsboro is not looking to play spoiler, instead it’s concerned about what it needs to do to turn its fortunes around.
“We’re worried about us more than them,” he said. “We’ve got to continue to work on Scottsboro. We’ve got to control the football and eliminate negative plays (on offense). Defensively, we’ve shown flashes, but we’ve got to really come out playing with emotion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.