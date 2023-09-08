At one point during Northeast Alabama Community College’s cross country debut, the magnitude of the moment washed over head coach Patrick Laney.
“It kind of felt like the end of a journey, in a sense, of us getting (the program) started,” Laney said. “But it mostly felt like the start of something great.”
NACC’s men’s and women’s cross country teams ran their first races last Friday at Jacksonville State University’s Foothills Invitational at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. The meet featured teams ranging from the junior college level to NCAA Division I.
NACC finished 16th (536 team points) in the men’s 5K race team standings and 20th (605 points) in the women’s 5K standings. NACC was the second-highest finishing junior college team in the men’s race behind 15th-place finisher Gadsden State and third among JUCO teams in the women’s race.
Fort Payne High School alum Raven Fairley led NACC in the women’s 4K race, finishing 96th with a time of 17:12.10. Scottsboro alums Shelton Linville (18:18.30) and McCall Chandler (19:51.20) finished 126th and 156th respectively for the Mustangs while Boaz’s Arely Garcia (20:36.00) was 165th and Pisgah’s Kimberly Miller (20:58.00) was 171st.
Meanwhile, North Sand Mountain alum Josue Luna paced NACC in the men’s 5K race, posting a time of 18:12.60 to finish 132nd overall. Austin Yoder of Sand Rock followed in 135th place (18:15.00) while Connor Cothran of Glencoe was 140th (18:25.90), Eber Ramirez Perez of Boaz was 151st (18:34.80), Brodie Ferguson of Pisgah was 164th (19:09.90), Jackson Howes of Scottsboro 187th (21:07.60) and Brodie Wilson of Sylvania 190th (21:21.60).
“Both teams performed very well,” Laney said. “I felt like the guys did what they were supposed to do. We did have a couple of surprises in the (women’s race). Raven Fairley hadn’t ran in two years and she really had a great race. She passed 15 runners in the last 100 meters. Our guys averaged improving our spots by 40 places every 1,000 meters. I thought that showed that they will fight to the end. When it got tough and people were tired, they were still passing people and improving our score.”
Auburn won both races, and Scottsboro graduate Cooper Atkins won the men’s race with a time of 15:06.80. Also for Auburn, SHS alums Hayden Judge (15:41.60) and Benson Atkins (15:55.90) finished ninth and 13th. Meanwhile, Scottsboro alums Brady Thomas (16:31.20) and Josh Hill (17:14.70), finished 53rd and 100th respectively for men’s race team runner-up Auburn University-Montgomery.
“Right before the men’s race one of our runners’ parents said it was amazing seeing (NACC) on an athletic field with Auburn — us and Auburn’s runners were next to each other in the starting block — and that was kind of a surreal moment,” Laney said. “It was just a wonderful thing to be a part of. We had a lot of NACC alums there that are excited about this. Everything about the day was just greater than our expectations.”
NACC’s next meet is Sept. 15 at the University of Montevallo’s Falcon Twilight Classic.
NACC men’s team ranked in NJCAA Coaches Poll — The Northeast Alabama Community College men’s cross country team is ranked No. 21 in the inaugural 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Cross Country Coaches Poll.
NACC is the only first-year program ranked in the national rankings. The Mustangs are one of four Alabama community colleges in the rankings, joining No. 7-ranked Wallace State-Hanceville, No. 14 Marion Military Institute and No. 17 Gadsden State.
“The ranking is just a beginning of what we can do. But what a great place to start,” said NACC head coach Patrick Laney said. “When you look deeper into it, we are the only school ranked that has no sophomores, the only school in our first season and the only school with a coach in his first year at the program. I was grateful to receive external affirmation for what we are doing in our first season. The best part was sharing the news with the young men who have earned the ranking. It allows them to know their hard work has been recognized beyond the joy I share with them daily. I hope it gives them confidence that however naive we might be in pursuing success, our care of one another and joy for working hard is a pathway to success. Now it is time to keep putting the work in and see the ladies get in the rankings before the season is over.”
