The North Sand Mountain varsity boys golf team showed what a small-school could do in a tournament heavy on large schools.
NSM, the defending Class 1A-2A state champion, won the Chesley Oaks Golf Classic at the Par-71 Chesley Oaks Golf Course in Fairview on Tuesday.
NSM posted a team score of 317, 11 strokes better than runner-up and Class 5A Boaz (328). Class 4A Etowah (345) finished third while 1A-2A Altamont (354) was fourth and 6A Homewood (357) was fifth. Rounding out the Top 10 were Class 4A teams Fairview (358), Westminster Christian (359), Priceville (361) and St. John Paul II (366) and 5A Alexandria (374).
The tournament, which included Class 1A-7A teams, featured 17 teams and 99 golfers.
NSM’s Luke Maples and Jarrett Hill made the Chesley Oaks Classic’s All-Tournament team after both shot a 3-over par 74. They tied with Altamont’s Vinay Yerramsetti and Etowah’s Eli Edge for the top spot, but Yerramsetti won the playoff between the four golfers to claim the tournament’s individual title.
Also for NSM, Blake Maples tied for 12th after shooting an 8-over par 79 while Benton Bethune shot a 90 and Nyles Poore shot a 102.
“I’m very proud of the improvement that these guys have made since this season began,” said NSM coach Danielle Maples. “With the rainy weather this year, they have not been able to compete in as many matches as we wanted to, but they stepped up and played well in this tournament. We are looking forward to the remaining matches and hope to keep improving.”
