The Section baseball team used a thrilling comeback to stay perfect in area play.
The Lions scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past Pisgah and sweep the teams’ Class 2A Area 15 series with a 15-13 win Thursday at Section High School.
Section (2-4, 2-0), which trailed 9-3 at one point, scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 12-9 lead. After Pisgah countered with four runs in the top of the seventh, Section answered in the bottom of the inning, getting the win on Logan Patterson’s walk-off triple.
Patterson, who six days earlier was named Class 2A State Tournament MVP after helping the Lions win a state basketball championship, went 2-for-5 with two triples and five RBIs. Blake Henry finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Lions while Braden Arndt had two hits and one RBI, Carter Cooper had one hit, two walks and two RBIs and Jacob Stringer had an RBI.
Levi Arnold finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs and Mason Overdear was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Pisgah (3-8, 0-2) while Jakob Kirby had two hits, two walks and one RBI and Luke Gilbert had two hits.
Scottsboro 6, St. John Paul II 2 — At Scottsboro, Colton Atkinson pitched a two-hitter as the host Wildcats downed St. John Paul II Thursday afternoon.
Scottsboro (3-4) trailed 2-1 after two innings, but the Wildcats moved in front in the bottom of the third on Connor McLaughlin’s RBI triple and Atkinson’s RBI sacrifice fly. The Wildcats added some insurance in the sixth, scoring three runs during an inning that featured RBI doubles by Caleb Lynch and Collin Perkins and an RBI single by Carson Chapman.
Perkins and McLaughlin finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for Scottsboro while Atkinson had two RBIs and Ty Blankenship and Waylon Farr each had one hit and one walk. Atkinson recorded three strikeouts over seven innings pitched to earn the win on the mound.
Bob Jones 4, North Jackson 1 — At Madison, visiting North Jackson was held to only three hits during a loss to Class 7A Bob Jones Thursday night.
Carson Smith finished 2-for-3 with a home run for North Jackson (3-6) while Jonathan Linderman singled. Smith also had four strikeouts over five innings pitched.
Ider 8, NSM 7 — At Higdon, visiting Ider scored run in the top of the seventh inning to complete a Class 2A Area 15 series sweep of rival North Sand Mountain on Thursday.
After NSM (0-7, 0-2) built an early 3-1 lead, the Hornets scored six runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-3 advantage. NSM answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game. But Ider (7-3, 2-0) got a lead-off single in the seventh from Andrew Blevins, who advanced to third after and NSM error and wild pitch before scoring on Hayden Jackson’s bunt.
Jackson Burgess went 1-for-3 with three RBIs for NSM while Mason Smith, Derek Bearden and Kayden Gilley had one hit each and Mikey Poss had an RBI. Poss also had seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
Tuesday
Section 7, Pisgah 1 — At Pisgah, visiting Section scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning to post a Class 2A Area 15 win in extra innings Tuesday night at Pisgah’s Griffith-Talley Field.
The game was scoreless until the top of the seventh inning when Section took a 1-0 lead after Drake McCutchen reached on a Pisgah error and scored two batters later on Braden Arndt’s two-out RBI double. Pisgah however tied the game in the bottom of the seventh when Cape Duncan reached on a Section error and later scored on another Section error.
But the Lions took control in the top of the ninth. McCutchen led off the inning with a solo home run, and after Blake Henry singled and scored on a Pisgah error, Jed Sparks smashed a three-run homer to put Section in front 7-1.
The teams managed just seven combined hits.
Colton Rice picked up the win on the mound for Section after tossing two shut-out innings in relief. He did not allow a hit or a walk while striking out two. Section starting pitcher Jacob Stringer worked seven innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits and one walk and recording seven strikeouts. Pisgah starting pitcher Luke Gilbert got a no-decision on the mound, allowing just one unearned run on one hit and one walk while recording eight strikeouts. Duncan, Jakob Kirby and Mason Holcomb all singled for the Eagles.
Ider 14, NSM 3 — At Ider, the host Hornets overcame North Sand Mountain’s early lead to win the team’s Class 2A Area 15 opener.
NSM took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning on Hayden Neil’s two-run single, but Ider scored three runs in the bottom the second, one in the third, five in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth to end the game via the mercy rule.
Jackson Burgess doubled for NSM while Kolten Cooper and Mason Smith singled.
Monday
Gaylesville 10-9, Skyline 2-2 — At Gaylesville, visiting Skyline opened its season with a doubleheader loss to Gaylesville on Monday.
The Vikings dropped the opener in the doubleheader 10-2, with Daniel Olinger going 1-for-3 with an RBI while Weston Avans doubled and Gabe Waldrop singled.
Skyline dropped the nightcap 9-2. Logan Evans had the Vikings’ lone hit. Evans and Avans both walked twice while Waldrop walked and scored a run and Trevor Saint walked and drove in a run.
March 5
West Point 10, Scottsboro 9 — At Madison, West Point erased deficits of 5-0 and 9-5 before defeating Scottsboro with a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The game was played at Toyota Field, home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Landon Grider went 2-for-4 with a three-run inside-the-park home run and four total RBIs for Scottsboro while Ty Blankenship had two hits, two walks and one RBI, Caleb Lynch had one hit and two RBIs, Waylon Farr had two hits and two walks and Connor McLaughlin had one hit and two walks.
Westbrook Christian 5, North Jackson 0 — At Stevenson, North Jackson batters struck out 13 time against Westbrook Christian ace Hugh Windle during a loss to the defending Class 2A state champion.
The game was scoreless through four innings before Westbrook Christian scored three runs in the fifth on Windle’s three-run double before adding and one each in the sixth and seventh innings.
Landon Barnes doubled for North Jackson while Jayden Eakin, Nick Jernigan, Dalton Morris, Blake Matthews and Jonathan Linderman had one hit each. Carson Smith pitched five innings and struck out six for the Chiefs on the mound while Barnes fanned two batters in 1 2/3 innings pitched.
Pell City 5, North Jackson 1 — At Stevenson, visiting Pell City made an early lead stand up during a win over the Chiefs.
Pell City scored two runs in the second and one in the third to build a 3-0 lead. North Jackson pulled within 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth on Jonathan Linderman’s RBI single, but Pell City added two more runs in the sixth to seal the win.
Linderman finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Chiefs while Jayden Eakin single and walked and Carson Smith and Dalton Morris both singled.
March 4
Pisgah 17, Woodville 0 — At Woodville, visiting Pisgah enjoyed a pair of big innings on the way to a win over the Panthers.
Pisgah led 4-0 after two innings before scoring seven runs in the third inning. The Eagles then pushed across six runs in the fifth.
Legion McCrary went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored for Pisgah while Luke Gilbert and Levi Arnold had two hits and one RBI each and Andrew Turner had one hit and two RBIs.
Pisgah pitchers Conley Rogers (two strikeouts), Turner (three strikeouts), Mason Overdear (two strikeouts) and Gilbert (four strikeouts) combined to pitch a five-inning one-hitter with 11 total strikeouts.
Jager Campbell singled for Woodville while Christian Chambers and Jase Dulaney both drew a walk.
Cedar Bluff 8, NSM 5 — At Cedar Bluff, visiting North Sand Mountain’s late-inning rally attempt came up short against the Tigers.
NSM fell behind 6-2 after three innings before scoring three runs in the fourth. But Cedar Bluff added two more runs in the sixth to clinch the win.
Logan Shoemake had one hit and two RBIs for the Bison, Derek Bearden and Landon Keller had one hit and one RBI each and Mason Smith drew three walks.
March 3
Scottsboro 11, Hazel Green 10 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats trailed 8-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning and 10-2 after six innings before scoring nine runs in their final two-at-bats to post the comeback victory.
Scottsboro claimed the win on Waylon Farr’s walk-off two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Farr finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs for and Landon Grider was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Scottsboro while Colton Atkinson, Caleb Lynch and Wade Jones all had one hit and one RBI each and Connor McLaughlin had two walks and one RBI.
Lynch got the win on the mound for the Wildcats, pitching the final 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowing no runs on two hits and posting two strikeouts.
North Jackson 11, Section 0 — At Section, sophomore Caden Wynne had a big day at the plate and on the mound to lead visiting North Jackson to the win the Lions.
Wynne pitched a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts on the mound for the Chiefs while going 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Nick Jernigan added a two-run triple Blake Matthews had an RBI single for the Chiefs, who also got one hit each from Jayden Eakin and Macklin Guess and one RBI from Landon Barnes.
Jacob Stringer and Blake Henry had one hit each for Section.
Sylvania 13, Pisgah 3 — At Pisgah, visiting Sylvania scored five runs in the second inning and four in the third on the way to downing the Eagles.
Jakob Kirby went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI-single for Pisgah while Mason Overdear had an RBI triple, Jackson Smalley singled and Luke Gilbert walked twice and had an RBI groundout.
