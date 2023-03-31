North Sand Mountain closed out its stay in the Wildcat Classic with a win over a Class 5A opponent.
The Class 2A No. 8-ranked Bison scored three runs each in the first, third and fourth innings and held off Douglas’ rally attempt for a 9-6 win at Fort Payne High School on Thursday.
NSM (14-5) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to Luke Reed’s RBI single, Mikey Poss’ RBI double and Logan Shoemake’s RBI groundout. Poss added an RBI single in the third while Hayden Neil had an RBI single in the frame, and NSM got an RBI double from Reed, an RBI sacrifice fly from Kaden Moore and an RBI groundout from Poss in the fourth.
Poss finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Reed was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored for the Bison, which got one hit each from Neil, Kayden Gilley and Jackson Burgess, who also walked and scored two runs.
Shoemake got the win on the mound for NSM, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while recording four strikeouts over four innings. Reliever Landon Keller recorded two strikeouts his way to earning a three-inning save.
Fyffe 12, Section 8 — At Section, the Lions nearly staged an epic comeback before falling short to the Red Devils in Game 1 of the teams’ Class 2A Area 15 series on Thursday.
Fyffe (10-8, 2-1) scored five runs in the top of the second inning and four more in the top of the third to build a 9-0 lead, but Section (7-10, 2-3) countered with a five-run fourth inning before adding a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to trim the Fyffe lead to 9-8. But the Red Devils tacked on three more in the seventh to claim the series opener.
Dillon Pope finished 2-for-3 with a double, a single, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for Section while Jacob Stringer had a double and two RBIs. Evan Hammon singled and drove in a run for the Lions, who got one RBI from Carter Cooper and one hit each from Jackson Stringer and Preston Dover while Luke Swinford drew four walks and scored two runs.
WEDNESDAY
Coosa Christian 11, NSM 0 — At Fort Payne, Class 1A No. 7 Coosa Christian scored in all but one inning on the way to a five-inning victory over 2A No. 7 North Sand Mountain on Wednesday at the Wildcat Classic.
Coosa Christian (15-7) scored four runs in the top of the first, one in the second, four in the fourth and two in the fifth.
NSM (13-4) managed just three hits, singles from Jackson Burgess, Logan Shoemake and Kolten Cooper.
Fort Payne 13, NSM 3 — At Fort Payne, the Class 2A No. 7 Bison grabbed an early lead but were unable to hold it 6A Fort Payne during the Wildcats Classic.
NSM (13-5) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Jackson Burgess and Luke Reed were both hit by a pitch to reach base to start the inning, and Burgess scored on Logan Shoemake’s RBI groundout while Reed scored on Poss’ RBI single. But Fort Payne (13-11) countered with four runs in the first, three in the second, one in the third and five in the fifth to end the game via the mercy rule.
Poss and Kaden Moore both had RBI single for NSM while Burgess scored a pair of runs.
TUESDAY
North Jackson 10, Randolph County 0 — At Oxford, the Chiefs got a two-hitter from pitcher Cayden Wynne while scoring four runs in the second and fourth innings before adding two runs in the fifth to notch the mercy-rule shortened win over Randolph County in the Choccolooco Spring Break Tournament at Choccolooco Park.
Carson Smith went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for North Jackson (15-7) while Jayden Eakin was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI. The Chiefs also got a double from Wynne, a single and two RBIs from Bodie Burnett, a single and a walk from Blake Matthews, a single from Alix Lawhorn and an RBI from Brody Caraway.
Wynne recorded 10 strikeouts over five innings while allowing just two hits and one walk. It was the junior’s second straight 10-strikeouts pitching performance.
Leeds 9, North Jackson 5 — At Oxford, North Jackson scored five runs in the top of the sixth innings to cut a seven-run deficit to two but was unable to complete the comeback against the Green Wave during the Choccolooco Spring Break Tournament at Choccolooco Park.
North Jackson (15-8) trailed 7-0 entering the top of the sixth inning, but the Chiefs cut into the Leeds led when CJ Gardner was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Blake Matthews and Carson Smith both hit two-run doubles.
Matthews finished 2-for-3 while Smith, Bodie Burnett and Axil Lawhorn had one hit each.
Pisgah 12, Brindlee Mountain 6 — At Arab, Pisgah rallied from a 6-4 deficit after two innings to defeat Brindlee Mountain at Arab City Park.
Pisgah (7-9) led 4-3 after one inning — the Eagles got an RBI double from Jakob Kirby, an RBI single from Luke Gilbert, an RBI groundout from Dalton Johnson and an RBI sacrifice fly from Wes Arnold – and trailed 6-4 before tying the game at 6-all in the bottom of the third inning on Ross Smith’s two-run single. The Eagles took a 9-6 lead in the fourth when Caleb Jenkins singled and scored when Jackson Smalley reached on an error, Smalley scored on Luke Gilbert’s RBI groundout and Jakob Kirby (hit by a pitch) scored on Levi Arnold’s RBI ground out. Pisgah then got an RBI single from Smalley while Jenkins scored on an Brindlee Mountain error in the fifth and Dalton Johnson scored on an error in the sixth.
Smalley finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for Pisgah while Kirby, Gilbert, Levi Arnold, Smith, Jenkins and Conley Rogers had one hit each.
Gilbert pitched five innings in relief and totaled eight strikeouts to earn the win on the mound.
Arab 13, Pisgah 0 — At Arab, the Eagles managed just three hits in a loss to Class 5A No. 9-ranked Knights in five innings on Tuesday at Arab City Park.
Jackson Smalley, Jakob Kirby and Levi Arnold all singled for Pisgah (7-10).
MONDAY
Pelham 7, North Jackson 6 — At Oxford, the Chiefs’ seventh-inning rally attempt fell just short in a loss to Class 6A Pelham in the opening game of the Choccolooco Spring Break Tournament at Choccolooco Park.
North Jackson (13-7) led 3-2 after three innings, but Pelham used a four-run fourth to take the lead. The Chiefs got a pair of runs in the seventh when Bodie Burnett scored when Jayden Eakin reached on a error and Jonathan Linderman scored on a balk, but North Jackson stranded the tying and go-ahead runs to end the game.
Blake Matthews, Carson Smith, Nick Jernigan, Burnett and Linderman had one hit each while Jernigan and Brody Caraway had one RBI apiece. Collin Clark recorded six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched.
North Jackson 3, Central-Florence 1 — At Oxford, Carson Smith and Blake Matthews combined on a two-hitter to lead the Chiefs to a win over Class 4A Central-Florence during the Choccolooco Spring Break Tournament at Choccolooco Park.
Smith got the win on the mound, recording nine strikeouts while allowing one hit and one walk over five innings. Blake Matthews pitched two innings and picked up the save.
North Jackson (14-7) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Jayden Eakin singled and scored when Carson Smith reached on a Central-Florence error. The Chiefs’ lead grew to 2-0 in the second when Bodie Burnett singled and later scored on an error on a pickoff attempt before adding another run in the sixth when Jonathan Linderman was hit by a pitch and later scored on CJ Gulley’s RBI sacrifice fly.
Eakin finished 2-for-3 with a run scored while Matthews doubled and walked twice for the Chiefs, who also got a single from Burnett and one walk each from Smith and Nick Jernigan.
Cedar Bluff 15-17, Pisgah 8-7 — At Pisgah, the Eagles dropped a doubleheader with visiting Cedar Bluff on Monday.
Levi Arnold went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs and Jackson Smalley had two hits in the first game for Pisgah, which got one hit each from Jakob Kirby, Luke Gilbert, Wes Arnold and Jaxon Byrd.
In the second game, Kirby and Ross Smith had one hit each for Pisgah (6-9) while Dalton Johnson had an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.