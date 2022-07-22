When Chris Hammon went about the task of finding non-region games for Section’s 2022 and 2023 schedules, he found it to be a tougher task than it had been in the past.
With the Lions making significant improvements the past seasons — Section went to the playoffs in 2020 for the first time in 13 years and then had its first winning season in 14 years last season — Hammon had to make a few more calls than usual to complete his team’s non-region slate, landing matchups with Decatur Heritage and Westbrook Christian.
“I had to make a lot of calls, and I think that’s kind of a compliment to what we’ve been able to do the last few years,” he said. “Our kids have worked hard and hopefully we’ll keep heading in the direction we want to go.”
Section’s schedule also features the return of a few longtime opponents with the reclassification this season, and the Lions continue to play longtime foes North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Ider and Valley Head.
Here’s a deeper look at Section’s 2022 schedule:
Familiar foes — Section plays its five most frequently played all-time opponents this coming season. The Lions will play NSM for the 49th time, Pisgah for the 42nd time, Fyffe and Ider for the 40th time each and Valley Head for the 28th time. Meanwhile, Section plays Sand Rock for the 21st time and Collinsville for the 19th time. Sand Rock is Section’s ninth most frequently played opponent while Collinsville is the Lions’ 10th most played foe.
Brother vs. Brother — The Hammon brothers’ teams will square off for the second time when Chris Hammon’s Lions travel to play Charles Hammon’s Valley Head team on Aug. 26. Younger brother Chris got the bragging rights in the their first meeting last season when Section topped Valley Head 34-14. Both brothers are Valley Head alums.
First-time matchup — Section will play one opponent for the first time this coming season. The Lions host Decatur Heritage Aug. 19 between the teams. Decatur Heritage, a Class 1A power, is coached by first-year head coach Nikita Stover, a former receiver at Alabama.
Schedule notes — Section’s 2022 opponents went 60-50 last season. NSM, Pisgah, Valley Head, Sand Rock, Decatur Heritage, Fyffe and Ider all made the playoffs a season ago. Fyffe went to the Class 3A quarterfinals while Decatur Heritage went to the 1A quarterfinals…Fyffe and Sand Rock are back on the schedule for the first time since 2019, and Section plays Westbrook Christian for the first time since the teams met in the first round of the 2020 Class 2A state playoffs...Section head coach Chris Hammon is 2-0 all-time against his alma mater Valley Head…Section is looking for its first win over Fyffe since 1989, a span of 26 games…Section hosts Ider and NSM for the second straight season while hitting the road again to play Valley Head and Collinsville.
