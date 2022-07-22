Summerford

Running back Cameron Summerford and Section open the season Aug. 19 at home against Decatur Heritage.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

When Chris Hammon went about the task of finding non-region games for Section’s 2022 and 2023 schedules, he found it to be a tougher task than it had been in the past.

With the Lions making significant improvements the past seasons — Section went to the playoffs in 2020 for the first time in 13 years and then had its first winning season in 14 years last season — Hammon had to make a few more calls than usual to complete his team’s non-region slate, landing matchups with Decatur Heritage and Westbrook Christian.

