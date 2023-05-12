Pisgah head softball coach Lowell Barron II told his team it was OK to be disappointed about the Eagles’ end result at the Class 2A East Regional.
But he did not want them to be sad about their finish to the season.
“I told them I couldn’t be sad because of just how much progress we’d made,” said Barron, who was in his first season after taking over for hall-of-fame coach Billy Duncan. “We had such a young team, and to see them improve — we were a few plays from being the No. 1 qualifier — to where we are now, that was really something to see.”
Pisgah, which one had only two seniors and one junior on its 2023 roster, finished 20-26. But the Eagles had won eight of nine games, including a 5-1 opening-round regional win over Holly Pond and a 5-3, last at-bat, winners bracket semifinal win over No. 3-ranked Sand Rock before losing to No. 6 Pleasant Valley 5-3 in the East Regional’s No. 1 State Qualifier Game Wednesday and to No. 9 Ider 13-3 in the No. 2 State Qualifier Game, which was suspended in the top of the sixth Wednesday night due to rain and resumed Thursday morning at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
“We got so much better (throughout the season),” Barron said. “I’m really proud of them.”
Winners Bracket
Quarterfinals
Pisgah 5, Holly Pond 1 — The Eagles opened the tournament with a win over Area 10 runner-up Holly Pond Tuesday morning.
The Broncos took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Pisgah countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead. Claudia Barron tripled with one out and Julianne Davis reached on a bunt single for the Eagles, and Barron scored on her sister’s Campbell Barron’s sacrifice bunt to tie the game. Davis then scored on Briley Caperton’s bunt single, and Eden Henegar’s RBI single plated Rylan Lawson in the fourth to up the Eagles’ lead to 3-1 before they tacked on two more in the sixth on Madeline Flammia’s two-run single.
Flammia and Claudia Barron both had two hits apiece for the Eagles while Henegar had one hit and two walks and Davis, Caperton and Breelynn Chisenall had one hit each.
Piper Anderson got the win in the circle, allowing one run on four hits and six walks while recording seven strikeouts over six innings pitched.
Winners Bracket Semifinals
Pisgah 5, Sand Rock 3 — The Eagles scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past No. 3-ranked Sand Rock and advance to the Class 2A East Regional No. 1 State Qualifier Game.
After falling behind 3-0 at the end of the first inning, Pisgah scored two runs in the fourth on Lawson’s two-run single before tying the game at 3-all in the seventh when Lawson led off the inning with an inside-the-park home run. Chisenall followed with a single and pinch runner Emma Sisk eventually scored on a wild pitch to give the Eagles the lead before Flammia then tripled and scored on Claudia Barron’s RBI single. Sand Rock put its first two batters on via singles to start its half of the seventh inning, but Anderson re-entered the game at pitcher and struck out the next three batters to lock up the save and preserve the win in the circle for Eden Henegar, who had pitched three innings in the relief after Anderson pitched the first three innings.
Lawson finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Claudia Barron was 2-for-4 with one RBI for the Eagles.
State No. 1 Qualifier Game
Pleasant Valley 5, Pisgah 3 — No. 6-ranked Pleasant Valley took advantage of an error-riddled fourth inning for Pisgah to defeat the Eagles and advance as the regional’s top state qualifier Wednesday afternoon.
Pisgah took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Flammia tripled and scored on senior Claudia Barron’s RBI groundout.
But back-to-back errors in the fourth allowed Pleasant Valley to plate three runs in the inning, and the Raiders added two more runs in the sixth before Pisgah scored two in the seventh on Flammia’s RBI double and Claudia Barron’s RBI sacrifice fly.
Flammia was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle and she also drew a walk and finished with one RBI and a run scored. Lawson also doubled and singled for the Eagles while Claudia Barron had two RBIs.
State No. 2 Qualifier Game
Ider 13, Pisgah 3 — Ider erased an early 3-1 deficit to down its Class 2A Area 15 rival in the Class 2A East Regional No. 2 State Qualifier Game for the second straight season.
Pisgah, which won four of six meetings against the Hornets this season, took a 3-1 lead after one inning. Flammia and Julianne Davis both walked before Campbell Barron’s RBI single plated Flammia to tie the game. After Briley Caperton’s single loaded the bases, Davis and Campbell Barron scored on Lawson’s two-run single.
But Ider (31-18) regained the lead thanks to a four-run third inning before adding two runs in the fifth and six in the sixth.
Claudia Barron finished 3-for-4 while Lawson and Caperton had two hits each for Pisgah, which got one hit and one walk from Flammia and Davis and one hit from Campbell Barron.
