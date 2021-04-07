The Skyline softball team used a dominant pitching effort and some smart base-running to stay perfect in area play on Monday.
Freshman Olivia Treece pitched a one-hit shutout and the No. 2-ranked Vikings scored nine runs in their final two at-bats to post a 10-0, mercy-rule shortened five-inning win over Class 1A Area 15 foe Decatur Heritage Monday afternoon at Skyline High School.
Treece faced the minimum amount of batters (15) she could face. She struck out the first 12 batters before Decatur Heritage mustered a fly out to begin the fifth and then a one-out single. But the base runner was picked off by Skyline catcher Jayla Ross a few pitches later, and Treece fanned the final Eagles batter to end the game.
She was dominant,” said Skyline head coach Slade Bellomy.
The Vikings batters, after adjusting to a slower pitching speed than accustomed to, started peppering the field with hard-hit softballs. Skyline (14-4, 5-0) also put Decatur Heritage (1-1 in area play) in some tough fielding spots with aggressive base running.
The bats started off slow, us getting used to a different style of pitching. We were out in front a lot. We’re still tweaking our batting order a little bit,” Bellomy said. “Once we got some runners on, had some smart base-running. They looked, listened and read the ball well and (that produced) some runs.”
North Jackson 15, DAR 0 — At Grant, North Jackson built a 7-0 lead after three innings before closing out the Class 4A Area 14 victory with an eight-run fourth inning to invoke the mercy rule Monday afternoon.
Arielle Haynes pitched a no-hitter for North Jackson (19-10, 2-1), recording eight strikeouts while allowing just three walks.
At the plate, Ja’Khia Hutchins and Bailey Abernathy both hit solo home runs and finished with two hits each for the Chiefs while Charley Smith had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Chloe Chisenall added a two-run double and Haynes and Makenna Jones both had one hit and three RBIs while Destry Lambert drove in a run and Peyton Hill drew three walks.
Scottsboro 10, James Clemens 1 — At Scottsboro, Anna Stuart Dawson and Alyssa Smart combined on a no-hitter as the Wildcats downed visiting Class 7A James Clemens on Monday.
Stuart struck out four and walked two while allowing one unearned run over four innings for Scottsboro (11-10). Smart recorded four strikeouts and retired all nine batters she faced over the final three innings.
At the plate, Amaya Whitson went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Wildcats while Kambrie Doss had two hits and one RBI, Olivia Tubbs had one hit and two RBIs and Smart and Audrey Holland had one hit and one RBI each. Scottsboro also got one hit each from Lexie Bennett, Carlie Lynch and Ella Lee.
Pisgah 18, NSM 0 — At Pisgah, the No. 1-ranked Eagles scored 11 runs in the first inning and seven in the second en route to the three-inning mercy-rule shortened Class 2A Area 15 win on Monday.
Lila Kate Wheeler went 2-for-3 with a grand slam for Pisgah (16-5, 4-0), Molly Heard went 3-for-3, Hannah Duncan was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs, Kennedy Barron homered and walked twice, Karlee Holcomb had an RBI double, Bella Bobo singled and walked twice, Madeline Flammia doubled and drew an RBI walk, Madison Phillips singled, walked and drove in a run, Briley Worley singled and was hit by a pitch twice and Callie Goins was hit by a pitch.
Barron got the win in the circle.
Tournaments
North Jackson finishes second in Lookout Valley Invitational — At Lookout Valley, Tennessee, Class 4A No. 7-ranked North Jackson posted a 4-1 record on the way to a runner-up finish.
The Chiefs opened the tournament Friday with a 5-1 win over Signal Mountain (Tennessee). Destry Lambert recorded four strikeouts while pitching a complete game for North Jackson. At the plate, Sarah Kate Garner went 2-for-3 with an RBI while Ja’Khia Hutchins and Chloe Chisenall had two hits each and Makenna Jones and Hadley Burnette had one each. Peyton Hill had two RBIs.
North Jackson then downed Marion County (Tennessee) 7-4. Chisenall and Lambert (RBI) had two hits each while Hill drew three walks and scored two runs. Burnette struck out eight in a complete-game effort in the pitching circle to earn the win.
The Chiefs finished pool play Friday evening with a 14-0 win over Lookout Valley. Chisenall hit a grand slam for North Jackson, finishing 3-for-3 with seven RBIs and two runs scored. Avery Wynne finished 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs while Hutchins had two hits and Hill, Bailey Abernathy and Arielle Haynes had one hit and one RBI each. Haynes pitched three innings and got the win in the circle. She totaled four strikeouts.
On Saturday, the Chiefs advanced to the championship game with thanks to an 11-3 win over Red Bank (Tennessee). Hutchins went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs and Chisenall was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs while Abernathy and Hill both had two hits and one RBI each. Wynne and Charley Smith had one hit and one RBI each while Hanes and Lambert had one hit each. Burnette recorded nine strikeouts over five innings on the way to the win in the pitching circle.
North Jackson fell 10-2 to Silverdale Academy of Chattanooga, Tennessee in the finals. The Chiefs had just four hits, singles from Hutchins, Lambert, Jones and Wynn. Wynne and Hill both drove in a run.
Skyline posts two wins in Bob Jones Invitational — At Madison, Class 1A No. 2-ranked Skyline posted 2-2 mark during the Bob Jones Invitational.
After opening the tournament Thursday with an 11-0 loss to Class 7A Huntsville — Olivia Treece, Aidan Bellomy, Brinlee Potts and Dacey Allen all singled for the Skyline — the Vikings posted a 7-2 win over 3A No. 7-ranked Danville. Allen had two doubles and Treece, doubled, singled, walked and scored two runs for Skyline while Jayla Ross singled, walked and scored two runs and Audra Bellomy singled.
On Friday, Skyline posted a 3-1 win over 4A New Hope. Treece recorded a career-high 17 strikeouts in the pitching circle for the Vikings while also hitting a two-run home run. Skyline also got an RBI single from Brinlee Potts, two hits from Allen and one each from Ross, Aidan Bellomy and Sage Lewis.
The Vikings closed the tournament with a 2-0 loss to 4A West Morgan, which got a three-hit, 10-strikeout performance from Abby Lindsey in the pitching circle. Audra Bellomy had two hits for Skyline while Aidan Bellomy had one.
