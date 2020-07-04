Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Tana Patrick
Patrick was a four-year starting tight end/linebacker at North Jackson from 2005-2008, becoming a three-time all-state selection, a two-time ASWA Class 4A Lineman of the Year and a U.S. Army All-American Game selection. Patrick finished his North Jackson career with 336 tackles, 7.5 quarterback sacks, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He was North Jackson’s all-time leading receiver at the time his high school career after recording 1,738 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns on 73 catches. Patrick, who was a four-start rated recruit by numerous college football recruiting services, signed with Alabama over Auburn and Tennessee and played linebacker for Crimson Tide from 2009-13. Patrick was part of three national championships teams and two SEC championship teams at Alabama, closing his career with 39 tackles. His most famous play at Alabama was saving a touchdown against LSU in 2013 by forcing a goal-line fumble that Alabama recovered to save a touchdown.
NUMBERS
31
Rushing touchdowns scored by Section's Chris Manning in the 2013 football season.
DATES
2.2.1988
Scottsboro raced out to a 24-6 lead after one quarter on the way to an 81-50 win in the final basketball meeting between the Scottsboro and Stevenson varsity girls basketball teams before Stevenson merged with Bridgeport to form North Jackson. Melissa Thomas led Scottsboro with 21 points while Kim Bryan had 14 points and 20 rebounds and Alicia Bridges had 18 points and 12 assists and Stacie Manning had 10 points. Stevenson got 14 points from Debra Thomas and 11 each from Stacy Evans and Cindy Wilborn.
12.5.2008
The Woodville varsity boys basketball team rallied from a 24-point halftime deficit to defeat Class 1A Area 14 foe Valley Head 80-78. Woodville trailed 48-25 at halftime but trimmed the deficit to 61-57 after three quarters. Coach Bo Harding’s Panthers took their only lead of the game on Andy Isbell’s go-ahead layup with seven seconds remaining. Five Panthers scored in double figures with Tyler Morrow scoring 19 points, Brent Lankford with 17, Coty Durham with 16, Jacob Maynard with 12 and Wade Jones with 10.
