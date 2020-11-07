The Woodville football team’s 2020 season came to an end at the hands of one of Class 1A’s perennial state-title contenders.
Pickens County built a three-touchdown lead by intermission and went on to hand Woodville a 33-8 loss in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs Friday night at G.S. Spruill Stadium in Reform.
No. 10-ranked Pickens County (8-3) advanced to play at No. 6 Decatur Heritage in the second round next week.
Meanwhile, Woodville’s 2020 season ended with a 5-6 record. It’s just the second time since Woodville’s football program began in 2006 that the Panthers have reached the five-win mark. First-year Panthers coach Tyler Vann’s squad became the first in Woodville history to post a winning record in region play — the Panthers finished third with a 4-2 mark in Class 1A Region 7 — while earning the program’s fifth playoff appearance in the past six seasons.
“Really proud of this team and this group of seniors,” said Vann, whose team entered the playoffs on a three-game winning streak. “This team got better every week. I think this team will be remembered as a team that fought, and they made some history being the first to have a winning record in the region. I’m really proud of them. The seniors, were going to miss them. The juniors and sophomores, looking forward to seeing them improve in the offseason and seeing what they do next season.”
Against Pickens County, Woodville drove the football consistently but “couldn’t finish the drives,” Vann said. “They would stall out. We missed some blocks, missed some holes, and Pickens County’s defense was really fast and made some plays.”
Brett Berger ran for Woodville’s lone touchdown while Jackson Peek ran for the Panthers’ two-point conversion.
Peek passed for 68 yards while Cam Talley had 53 receiving yards and 22 rushing yards. Josh Thompson ran for 72 yards. Carlos Torres had a team-high eight tackles while Justice Archer had five, Peek four and Thompson, Kalob White and Dane Wilks three each.
