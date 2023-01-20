Here are the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association's High School Girls and Boys Basketball Rankings:
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (23-0)
2. Skyline (19-4)
3. Marion County (10-11)
4. Loachapoka (13-9)
5. A.L. Johnson (15-4)
6. University Charter (12-3)
7. Brilliant (14-6)
8. Elba (14-5)
9. Addison (15-8)
10. Cedar Bluff (11-7)
Others nominated: Belgreen (15-7), Red Level (8-3),
Woodville (15-9).
CLASS 2A
1. Cold Springs (20-1)
2. Mars Hill Bible (14-3)
3. Sulligent (19-1)
4. Lanett (10-2)
5. Ider (15-7)
6. Luverne (21-0)
7. Geneva County (17-4)
8. Pisgah (12-5)
9. Francis Marion (18-1)
10. Decatur Heritage (17-5)
Others nominated: Abbeville (14-6), Collinsville (9-6), Cottonwood (10-5), G.W. Long (15-5), Hatton (14-5), J.U. Blacksher (14-3), Lexington (13-7), North Sand Mountain (16-8), Ranburne (17-5), Sand Rock (12-10), Samson (13-5), Washington County (14-3).
CLASS 3A
1. Trinity (19-2)
2. Susan Moore (18-3)
3. Plainview (19-3)
4. Southside-Selma (15-3)
5. St. James (16-6)
6. Lauderdale County (13-8)
7. Clements (17-3)
8. Ohatchee (17-3)
9. Sylvania (14-5)
10. Childersburg (14-4)
Others nominated: Glencoe (14-6), Midfield (9-10),
Pike County. (13-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Good Hope (24-0)
2. Deshler (19-4)
3. Prattville Christian (19-2)
4. Jackson (20-4)
5. New Hope (14-4)
6. St. John Paul II (17-5)
7. T.R. Miller (10-1)
8. UMS-Wright (21-5)
9. Geneva (19-3)
10. Hale County (15-7)
Others nominated: Anniston (13-9), Cherokee County (15-5), Dora (16-5), Hamilton (17-4), Montgomery Catholic (17-7), Priceville (12-6), Rogers (14-9).
CLASS 5A
1. Guntersville (21-4)
2. Eufaula (17-1)
3. Jasper (21-2)
4. Pleasant Grove (17-4)
5. Ramsay (13-6)
6. Southside-Gadsden (16-5)
7. Wenonah (15-5)
8. Sardis (20-4)
9. Arab (14-7)
10. Marbury (14-3)
Others nominated: Carroll (15-5), Charles Henderson (8-8), East Limestone (14-7), Headland (13-5), Holtville (19-3), Madison Academy (15-8), Scottsboro (13-8), Williamson (11-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (23-0)
2. Mortimer Jordan (16-6)
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-5)
4. McGill-Toolen (21-5)
5. Carver-Montgomery (18-2)
6. Huffman (20-3)
7. Gadsden City (15-7)
8. Oxford (12-10)
9. Mountain Brook (13-7)
10. Hartselle (18-6)
Others nominated: Blount (16-6), Clay-Chalkville (15-6), Minor (16-6), Parker (16-4), Pell City (18-7), Shades Valley (11-4).
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (24-1)
2. Sparkman (17-7)
3. Bob Jones (23-2)
4. Vestavia Hills (22-2)
5. Hewitt-Trussville (19-6)
6. Davidson (18-4)
7. Foley (18-5)
8. Central-Phenix City (12-8)
9. Chelsea (18-6)
10. Huntsville (14-9)
Others nominated: Daphne (14-10), Prattville (15-3), Thompson (15-8).
AISA
1. Edgewood Academy (18-0)
2. Sparta Academy (20-1)
3. Lowndes Academy (10-5)
4. Glenwood (15-6)
5. Fort Dale Academy (8-4)
6. Clarke Prep (16-2)
7. Lakeside (8-9)
8. Lee-Scott (NA)
9. Morgan Academy (10-5)
10. Southern Academy (NA)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (9-9), Hooper Academy (10-8), Jackson Academy (6-3).
BOYS
CLASS 1A
1. Covenant Christian (17-3)
2. Autaugaville (10-6)
3. Oakwood Academy (13-5)
4. Brantley (12-2)
5. Spring Garden (12-6)
6. Georgiana (10-6)
7. Red Level (11-3)
8. Skyline (16-6)
9. Florala (13-5)
10. Cedar Bluff (11-7)
Others nominated: Calhoun (7-12), Donoho (11-8), Faith Christian (15-7), Leroy (7-4), McIntosh (12-6), Meek (15-7).
CLASS 2A
1. Mars Hill Bible (15-5)
2. Holly Pond (19-4)
3. Barbour County (13-3)
4. North Sand Mountain (17-4)
5. Decatur Heritage (11-9)
6. Tanner (14-4)
7. Hatton (15-4)
8. Ariton (13-4)
9. Sulligent (16-5)
10. Aliceville (14-0)
Others nominated: Abbeville (13-7), Collinsville (11-9), Fyffe (12-10), Red Bay (15-5), Sand Rock (14-7), Tuscaloosa Academy (12-6), Vincent (14-4),
Whitesburg Christian (15-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (19-4)
2. Cottage Hill (17-2)
3. Midfield (14-5)
4. Houston Academy (21-2)
5. Sumter Central (14-4)
6. Piedmont (15-3)
7. Hokes Bluff (15-4)
8. Lauderdale County (15-6)
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-3)
10. Carbon Hill (17-5)
Others nominated: Geraldine (13-8), Montgomery Academy (10-8), Opp (10-7), St. James (8-5), Trinity (14-6), Westbrook Christian (15-4).
CLASS 4A
1. Westminster Christian (19-3)
2. Jacksonville (16-4)
3. Anniston (13-7)
4. Good Hope (17-6)
5. West Morgan (14-5)
6. Deshler (17-3)
7. Haleyville (11-11)
8. New Hope (14-5)
9. Cordova (14-5)
10. Montevallo (14-6)
Others nominated: Bibb County (10-8), Catholic-Montgomery (10-5), Cherokee County (9-8), Corner (16-5), DAR (16-6), Escambia County (12-6), Hanceville (17-5), Handley (11-6), Holt (13-8), Jackson (19-3), Prattville Christian (11-10), Priceville (9-8), UMS-Wright (14-10), Wilcox Central (9-2).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (15-6)
2. Wenonah (14-8)
3. Fairfield (18-7)
4. Scottsboro (15-7)
5. Guntersville (16-5)
6. John Carroll (16-4)
7. Charles Henderson (13-5)
8. Valley (19-0)
9. Jasper (14-5)
10. Carroll-Ozark (18-5)
Others nominated: Alexandria (11-7), Brewbaker Tech (8-11), Douglas (18-4), Faith-Mobile (13-9), Headland (17-6), LeFlore (14-5), St. Paul's (13-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Pinson Valley (19-0)
2. Mountain Brook (15-6)
3. McGill-Toolen (18-6)
4. Buckhorn (15-7)
5. Athens (14-2)
6. Homewood (15-9)
7. Muscle Shoals (14-4)
8. Cullman (18-4)
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-6)
10. Huffman (15-8)
Others nominated: Blount (15-6), Central-Tuscaloosa (12-10), Clay-Chalkville (11-10), Hartselle (10-10), Helena (15-8), McAdory (13-9), Northridge (13-11), Paul Bryant (14-8), Pelham (15-7), Pike Road (15-7), Sidney Lanier (13-8), Wetumpka (13-6).
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (22-2)
2. Vestavia Hills (18-4)
3. Baker (17-5)
4. Spain Park (19-3)
5. Huntsville (16-7)
6. Fairhope (22-1)
7. Grissom (19-6)
8. Sparkman (18-6)
9. Tuscaloosa County (20-3)
10. Jeff Davis (21-4)
Others nominated: Auburn (19-2), Austin (12-9), Chelsea (14-9), Dothan (18-3), Enterprise (9-7), Hewitt-Trussville (16-8), Mary Montgomery (11-6), Oak Mountain (17-7).
AISA
1. Lee-Scott (20-1)
2. Heritage Christian (20-1)
3. Edgewood (15-3)
4. Glenwood (15-7)
5. Macon-East (16-4)
6. Lowndes Academy (13-2)
7. Abbeville Christian (12-6)
8. Bessemer Academy (12-3)
9. Morgan Academy (6-6)
10. Snook (11-3)
Others nominated: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.