The fourth time was not the charm for the Pisgah varsity girls basketball team.
Top-seeded and No. 7-ranked Ider held second-seeded and No. 8 Pisgah to only three third-quarter points, rallying past the Eagles on the way to a 61-46 win in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament championship game Thursday night at Ider High School.
Ider improved to 4-0 against the two-time defending Class 2A state champion Eagles, who have won five straight state titles overall after winning three straight in 3A from 2018-20. The Hornets have won three of those four games by double figures, using a familiar script of stingy defense — Pisgah is averaging just 47.8 points per game against the Hornets this season — while carrying a lead into the fourth quarter and icing the win at the foul line.
The loss means Pisgah (16-9) will hit the road for a Class 2A Northeast Sub-regional game Monday against the Area 12 champion, either Sand Rock or Collinsville. Ider (20-10) hosts the Area 12 runner-up in a sub-regional contest.
Pisgah played Thursday without head coach Carey Ellison, who had accompanied his fiancée Melissa Womack to Houston for her medical treatments. Assistants Adam Gilbert, Kyle Cochran, Chloe Womack and Bradley Koger coached the Eagles in a joint effort Thursday.
“We had heavy hearts. The girls have had a lot of their minds the last two days. But they came out played hard for Coach Ellison and Miss Melissa,” Gilbert said. “We couldn’t be prouder of them, proud of them as much as anybody I’ve every coached. Says a lot about their character to face adversity and come out and give it all they had. We got cold in the third quarter, that’s when the momentum changed. We shot 29% and still had a chance — that tells you about our effort. Another shot falls here or there, who knows what happens.”
Trailing 13-10 after one quarter, Ider erased an eight-point deficit early in the second quarter to build a six-point lead of its own. But the Eagles’ Piper Anderson and Paisley Patalas swished a pair of treys in the final 25 seconds of the first half to give Pisgah a 31-27 halftime advantage.
After Pisgah took a 34-30 lead on Kallie Tinker’s 3-pointer with just under seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Pisgah went scoreless for nearly eight minutes after that. Ider struggled offensively for much of the third quarter as well before going on a 12-0 scoring run over the quarter’s final 2:13 to seize control. The Hornets hit three 3-pointers during the surge, including a 30-foot buzzer-beater from Makinley Traylor as time expired that sent Ider into the fourth quarter with a 44-34 lead.
Pisgah never got closer than six in the fourth quarter, and Ider made 13 of 14 free-throw attempts in the quarter to secure its first area championship in seven years.
“I knew it was going to be a battle from the get-go, (Pisgah is) too good of a team for it not to be,” said Jamie Pruett, a North Sand Mountain alum and former North Jackson and Section boys head coach who is in the second season of his second stint as Ider girls head coach. “Definitely a big program boost there to win the area to get a win against them.”
Pisgah shot just 29% from the field (19-of-65) and 20% from the 3-point arc (5-of-20).
“The thing we can hang our hat on is defense,” Pruett said. “(Pisgah) came out hot and made some shots (and) we didn’t do a good job guarding at times in the first half. But we dug in the second half and defended a lot better. For us to have a chance to win, we’ve got to play good defense. Second half, we locked in pretty good.”
Tinker finished with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals and Ashton Childress had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Pisgah, which also got eight points and three assists from Campbell Barron, seven points and from Madeline Flammia, five points and seven rebounds from Anderson and five points from Patalas.
Traylor scored 18 of her game-high 22 points in the second half for Ider while going a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Kennzie Smith was 5 of 6 from the line in the fourth quarter and closed with 14 points while Cambree Chapman chipped in 10.
The loss ended Pisgah area title winning streak at five, but Gilbert said the five-time defending state champion Eagles know the ultimate goal is still obtainable.
“The season really begins Monday,” Gilbert said. “We’ll get our legs under us and go to work getting ready for Monday.”
