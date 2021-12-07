The Section boys basketball team kept its perfect start to the 2021-22 going while ending North Sand Mountain’s.
The Lions built a double-figure lead after one quarter and made the advantage hold up throughout during an 82-72 Class 2A Area 15 win over visiting NSM in a battle of undefeated teams.
Section (7-0, 1-0) built a 29-17 lead after one quarter and was in front 41-29 at halftime and 62-50 after three quarters.
Five Lions scored in double figures and seven had at least six points. Dominik Blair scored 17 points for Section, which got 12 each from Jacob Cooper and Drake McCutchen, 11 from Logan Patterson, 10 from Alex Guinn, nine from Kaden Bradford and six from Gabe Hilley.
Chandler Sullivan scored 26 points and Derek Bearden netted 20 for NSM (6-1, 0-1), which also got seven from Kaleb Helton and six each from Drue Carlton and Andrew Palmer.
Pisgah 61, Ider 53 — At Pisgah, the Eagles built a double-figure lead and held off Ider’s fourth-quarter rally attempt for a Class 2A Area 15 win Friday night.
Pisgah (5-3, 1-1) led 24-9, 38-22 and 51-36 at the quarter breaks.
Jakob Kirby scored 13 points and Jake Hendricks added 12 for the Eagles, who also got nine from Rhyan Barrett, seven from Legion McCrary and six each from Luke Gilbert and Mason Holcomb.
Austin Shirley and Hunter Robinson scored 18 and 17 points respectively for Ider (5-3, 0-1) while Jesse Massey and Brodie Chapman netted nine each.
Woodville 65, Gaylesville 26 — At Woodville, the Panthers cruised a Class 1A Area 13 victory Friday night.
Woodville (2-4, 1-1) led 11-5 after one quarter before stretching its lead to 30-16 at halftime and 50-24 after three quarters.
Caleb Dolberry scored a game-high 19 points and Damien Benson pitched in 15 for the Panthers, who also got nine from Garrett Copeland, six from Same Peek, five each from Wyatt Hutchens and Brice Thompson and four from Pierce Goddard.
Layden Bradley scored 12 points and Landen Bradley added nine for Gaylesville (1-3, 0-2).
Skyline 65, Sylvania 55 — At Skyline, the Vikings used a strong fourth-quarter effort to secure its sixth straight win with a victory over Class 3A Sylvania on Friday.
Skyline (7-2) trailed 14-8 after one quarter and 27-25 at halftime before moving in front 44-42 after three quarters. The Vikings then sank 12-of-19 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Weston Avans closed with a game-high 26 points for Skyline while Chase Bickers knocked down 6-of-8 foul shots in the fourth quarter and closed with 19 points. The Vikings also got nine points from Jayten Prince and five — all in the fourth quarter — from Will Avans.
Joshua Scott scored 18 points for Sylvania (1-7) while Timothy Bullock netted 14 and Drake Whisenant added 11.
