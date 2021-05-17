The North Jackson softball team used some late-inning magic to reserve its spot in the 2021 Class 4A State Tournament.
The No. 5-ranked Chiefs used a three-run rally in the top of the sixth inning to defeat Brooks 3-1 in the Class 4A North Regional’s winners bracket final and secure the regional’s No. 1 State Qualifier position Saturday morning at the Florence Sportsplex’s Coffee O’Neal Park.
The rally against Brooks came less than 24 hours after rallying from a two-run deficit in its last at-bat to defeat West Morgan 3-2 in the winners bracket semifinals.
“All the credit to the girls for never giving up,” said North Jackson head coach Kevin Thompson. “I’m so proud of these girls. They just never quit.”
North Jackson (36-15-1) plays West Regional No. 2 State Qualifier Haleyville in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament today at 9 a.m. at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. The double-elimination tournament concludes on Thursday.
It’s the third straight trip to state for North Jackson, which finished third in Class 4A in 2018 and 2019. There was no 2020 state tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m happy for our seniors. They were my first (freshmen) group when I came in and I’m glad they get to finish their careers at the state tournament, especially since the pandemic (canceled) it last year.”
Seniors were in the midst of several big plays against Brooks, including a quirky one in the sixth. After Ja’Khia Hutchins walked and stole her way to third base, senior Charley Smith reached on a bunt. Smith was heading to second base, hoping to force a throw to allow Hutchins to score, when she fell rounding first base. As the first baseman went to tag out Smith, Hutchins was sent home and beat the throw to the plate. Smith, who was not tagged by the first baseman who threw home before tagging her, who ran to second and was called out as the Brooks shortstop made a swipe tag. Upon appeal, the call was changed to safe, and Smith scored when the next batter, Peyton Hill, roped an RBI single to center field.
“We could all see she didn’t tag her...we appealed and they got it right,” Thompson said. “That was big.”
Hill eventually scored on Chloe Chisenall’s two-out RBI single to give the Chiefs a 3-1 lead.
Senior Hadley Burnette then pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh to seal the win and start the celebration for the Chiefs.
Burnette pitched her third complete game of the tournament, allowing only a combined 16 hits and five runs (none were earned) and just two walks while totaling 21 strikeouts over 21 innings pitched. She had four strikeouts against Brooks.
Smith, Hill, Chisenall and Destry Lambert had hits for the Chiefs.
“Our pitching and defense carried us through this (regional) — there are some really good teams here — and we got some timely hits when needed to,” Thompson said. “The girls, I believe in them, that they’ll get the job done, and they did. I’m real happy for them.”
Winners Bracket Semifinals
North Jackson 3, West Morgan 2 — The Chiefs scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning Friday night to rally and advance to the winners bracket final.
Peyton Hill led off the seventh with a home run, and after Bailey Abernathy followed with a single, Avery Wynne reached on a fielder’s choice as Abernathy scored the tying run. Destry Lambert then delivered an RBI double to plate Wynne’s courtesy runner, Trinity Seale, with the game-winning run.
Hadley Burnette posted four strikeouts while allowing two unearned runs on five hits to get the win in the pitching circle for the Chiefs.
Winners Bracket Quarterfinals
North Jackson 5, Rogers 2 — The Chiefs built a 5-0 lead on No. 1-ranked Rogers on the way to an opening-round victory Friday morning.
North Jackson took a 1-0 lead on Ja’Khia Hutchins’ RBI single in the third inning before getting a solo home run from Peyton Hill and Abernathy scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth. Chloe Chisenall then gave the Chiefs a 5-0 lead with a two-run homer in the fifth. Rogers got a run in both the sixth and seventh innings but never got closer.
Hutchins, Chisenall, Hill, Abernathy, Arielle Haynes and Avery Wynne had one hit each for North Jackson.
Hadley Burnette recorded 13 strikeouts while allowing two unearned runs on four hits and no walks.
