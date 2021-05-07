The Pisgah and North Sand Mountain fishing teams reeled in impressive finishes during the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association’s latest tournament.
Pisgah finished fourth and NSM was seventh during the ASABFA’s Weiss Lake Tournament near Centre last weekend.
Pisgah’s five boats combined to catch 14 fish weighing 24.6 pounds while NSM’s boats caught 14 fish weighing 20.31 pounds.
Bode Smith and Parker Law led the Pisgah effort, teaming up for a third-place finish in the angler-duo standings with five fish weighing 9.94 pounds. Their biggest fish weighed 2.44 pounds. Law and Smith both won a $500 scholarship and Hammer fishing rod.
Also for the Eagles, John Osborne and Creed Stewart placed 13th with five fish weighing 8.51 pounds (2.58 big fish) while Dawson Campbell and Shelby Campbell were 67th with two fish weighing 2.36 pounds, Madelyn Griffith and Cape Duncan 71st with one fishing weighing 2.08 pounds and Dallon Phillips and Brantley Barrentine 76th with one fish weighing 1.71 pounds.
Meanwhile, Brayden Ellison and Josey Williams led NSM with a fourth-place finish. The duo caught five fish weighing 9.72 pounds, including a big fish of 2.62 pounds. They both won a $500 scholarship and a Shimano SLX fishing reel.
Briley Cornelison and Cruz Yates finished 30th for the Bison with five fish weighing 5.66 pounds while Logan Haswell and Braden Hill were 64th with two fish weighing 2.43 pounds, Logan Davis and Kade Davis were 78th with one fish weighing 1.47 pounds and Ella Spurgin and Sadie Sanders were 84th with one fish weighing 1.03 pounds.
Both NSM and Pisgah finish the regular season on May 15 at the ASABFA’s Wheeler Lake Tournament before fishing the ASABFA Classic state tournament on Lake Jordan June 18-19.
