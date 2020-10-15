For the Section football team, it’s almost like the Lions’ season has started over.
The North Sand Mountain football team had its undefeated start to the 2020 season ended last week at the hands of Class 3A No. 1-ranked Fyffe.
The 55-0 loss may have hurt the Bison’s pride, but it did nothing to derail the team’s ultimate goals, head coach Keith Kirby said.
“Not the result we wanted — not even close. But we’re the 37th team in a row (Fyffe has) done that too,” he said. “We just have to take it and learn from it because all of the things we want to do are still out there in front of us.”
NSM (6-1, 4-0) returns to region play this week by hosting Whitesburg Christian (2-5, 0-4) tonight at Lloyd Dobbins Field in Higdon. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to tonight.
It’s the first ever meeting between the teams. Whitesburg Christian, playing its first varsity football season, is coming off of a 47-22 loss at Section. The Warriors, who trailed 47-0 at halftime, played without starting quarterback Jordan Harper, and their offense one more run-oriented than the pass heavy attack with Harper behind center.
“If the quarterback plays, he gives them another dimension,” Kirby said. “He’s a good player.”
NSM’s quarterback, senior Lake Bell, was injured against Fyffe last week. Kirby said Bell was questionable for the game.
The Bison have a region championship game showdown with Falkville looming on Oct. 23. Kirby said NSM can’t be looking ahead this week.
“We’ve got to go out there and take care of business and try to get better,” he said.
