Ferguson signs

Pisgah’s Brodie Ferguson has signed to run cross country at Northeast Alabama Community College. Seated (left to right) are NACC head coach Patrick Laney and Ferguson. Standing is Pisgah head coach Gus Hembree.

In losing Brodie Ferguson to graduation, Pisgah cross country/track and field head coach Gus Hembree not only loses a good runner but also his head scout.

“I’ve haven’t done a scouting report in two years,” Hembree said. ““Brodie knew everybody’s times.”

