In losing Brodie Ferguson to graduation, Pisgah cross country/track and field head coach Gus Hembree not only loses a good runner but also his head scout.
“I’ve haven’t done a scouting report in two years,” Hembree said. ““Brodie knew everybody’s times.”
Hembree’s loss in Northeast Alabama Community College’s gain.
Ferguson is part of the inaugural recruiting class for the new NACC cross country program, which is set to field its first men’s and women’s teams this coming fall.
Ferguson ran just two years of cross country for Pisgah after being a longtime member of the track and field team — “Coach Hembree told me before my junior season I was running cross country, so I did,” Ferguson said with a laugh. “Glad he did.” — and NACC head coach Patrick Laney said Ferguson has only scratched the surface of his cross country potential.
“Brodie’s times are a little higher than normal but he’s fast and he’s going to get to where we want him to go with the aerobic capacity,” Laney said. “He’s got a ton of ability, is going to improve a lot and going to have a great two years with us. He’s an a great kid that comes from a great program so we know what we’re getting.”
Ferguson helped Pisgah post two Top-8 finishes at state during his two seasons with the program. He’s also been a key contributor for the Eagles on several Jackson County track and field championship teams and has run at the state track and field meet for the Eagles.
“He’s a hard worker,” Hembree said. “He’s a kid that pays attention to the little things. He’s going to show up on race days. It’s awesome to see him get this opportunity because I think he’s just getting started.”
Ferguson said he has enjoyed starting/learning the sport of cross country and being a part of the cross country/track and field programs at Pisgah.
“It’s been really fun,” he said. “The people, the coaches, that’s what I like about it the most.”
Ferguson is also proud to be one of the founding members of NACC cross country.
“That’s something really cool that I can tell my kids about,” Ferguson said. “It’s going to be different, but it’ll be fun competing (at the collegiate level).”
