The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team brought a wealth of postseason experience with it into the 2023 Class 5A Northeast Regional.
The No. 6-ranked Wildcats leaned on that experience in the regional semifinals Friday morning.
Scottsboro shook off a strong Springville start and took command with a strong second half on the way to a 64-49 victory at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Scottsboro trailed for much the first quarter and a good portion of the early second before pulling away to advance to a regional championship game for the third consecutive season.
“It wasn’t like we were playing bad, (Springville was) just hitting shots,” said Scottsboro senior guard Tyson Sexton. “We just had to weather the storm. We just kept our heads and got the job done.”
Scottsboro (23-8) plays Class 5A Area 14 rival No. 7 Guntersville in the regional championship game Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. Guntersville defeated Moody 68-58 in Friday’s other semifinal. The winner plays the Central Regional champion in the Class 5A state tournament semifinals in Birmingham on Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. It’s the fourth meeting this season between Scottsboro and Guntersville, which won the first meeting before Scottsboro took the last two.
To reach the finals, Scottsboro had to dispatch a Springville team that came out of the gates red hot, hitting 7 of 11 shots — including 3 of 4 from the 3-point arc — to build a 17-13 lead after one quarter. But the Tigers made just 3 of 10 shots in the second quarter while Scottsboro pulled in front 28-26 despite shooting woes of its own. The Wildcats shot just 38% from the field (11-of-29) in the first half.
But Scottsboro’s shots started falling in the second half.
The Wildcats opened the third quarter with a 12-7 run that included two 3-pointers by reserve Jake Jones to build a 40-33 lead before getting a layup and a 3-pointer from from reserves Davon Walker and Eli Sparks to send Scottsboro into the fourth quarter with a 45-33 advantage.
“Our bench, some of them have not been getting a whole lot of minutes, but they’ve been good minutes,” said Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell of Jones, Sparks, Walker and Tyler Shelton among others. “We had some kids step up.”
Kyle Wright’s trey gave Scottsboro a 15-point lead to start the fourth quarter, and Springville never got closer than nine the rest of the way. After it’s hot start, Springville finished just shooting 37.5% (18-of-48).
“Scottsboro’s a really good team. We knew we had a tough assignment ahead of us,” said Springville head coach Brandon Easterwood. “They mixed their defenses up well, kind of kept us off balance. “There were times we were getting it where we wanted it, we just couldn’t convert because we were turning it over. They were really aggressive and got their hand on (the basketball) a lot.”
“The first half we couldn’t do anything defensively except run back in transition because our shots weren’t falling,” Bell said. “That was a credit to (Springville). I don’t think we were nearly as aggressive as we needed to be (offensively). Our shots started falling, we started attacking. Once we were able to score, we were able to dictate the pace by what defense we played.”
Scottsboro had nine different players score points, including four scorers in double figures. Parker Bell led the Wildcats with 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals, Jones netted 13 points, Sexton added 12 points— Sexton passed Windell “Chick” Nix for second all-time on Scottsboro’s career scoring list with 1,605 points — and five assists and four steals. Ethan Roberts tallied 10 points and two assists and Seth Whitmire had four points, five rebounds and two steals while Sparks and Wright had three points each and Shelton and Walker had two each. Shelton also had four rebounds and two assists.
Brodie Fredrick and Ty Harrison scored 12 points each and Zach Brown netted 11 for Springville (21-11).
