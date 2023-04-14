The Pisgah High School track and field teams are county champions.
Coach Gus Hembree's PHS varsity girls and varsity boys teams swept the 2023 Jackson County Track and Field championships on Tuesday at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.
Pisgah won the varsity girls division with 220 points, outdistancing runner-up NSM (92.5), third-place North Jackson (91.5), fourth-place Section (57) and fifth-place Skyline.
Meanwhile, Pisgah won the varsity boys division in the slimmest of margins, edging runner-up NSM 133-132.5. Skyline (87) finished third while North Jackson (86) was fourth, Section (56.5) was fifth and Woodville (6) was sixth.
Here are the top-five finishers in each event from the county track and field meet:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
1. Ally Stubblefield, N. Jackson (13.38)
2. Taylor Bell, Section (14.12)
3. Aiyanna Farmer, NSM (14.18)
4. Gentry Reed, N. Jackson (14.32)
5. Neely O’Brien, N. Jackson (14.42)
200-meter dash
1. Ally Stubblefield, N. Jackson (28.16)
2. Paisley Smith, NSM (29.27)
3. Taylor Bell, Section (29.89)
4. Gentry Reed, N. Jackson (30.17)
4. Aiyanna Farmer, NSM (30.75)
400-meter dash
1. Ally Stubblefield, N. Jackson (1:05.12)
2. Paisley Smith, NSM (1:08.54)
3. Gentry Reed, N. Jackson (1:09.87)
4. Kamryn Patterson, NSM (1:10.16)
5. Analy Quezada, N. Jackson (1:16.03)
800-meter dash
1. Kyla Beveridge, Pisgah (3:07.88)
2. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (3:09.84)
3. Katie Edwards, Pisgah (3:12.34)
4. Katie Roach, Skyline (3:29.78)
1600-meter run
1. Pailsey Pritchett, NSM (6:56.56)
2. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (6:56.78)
3. Katie Edwards, Pisgah (6:58.55)
4. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (7:05.03)
4x100-meter relay
1. North Jackson (57.12)
2. Pisgah (58.28)
4x400-meter relay
1. Pisgah (4:58.78)
4x800-meter relay
1. NSM (11:38.96)
2. Pisgah (12:27.31)
100-meter hurdles
1. Gentry Reed, North Jackson (23.56)
2. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (23.84)
3. Laily Brown, Pisgah (24.37)
4. Katie Roach (29.41)
300-meter hurdles
1. Laily Brown, Pisgah (59.44)
2. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (1:12.84)
3. Kyla Beveridge, Pisgah (1:14.84)
Long Jump
1. Karlie Hancock, Section (14-02)
2. Taylor Bell, Section (12-09.5)
3. Abigale Bain, Pisgah (12-08)
4. Arleigh Dobbs, Section (11-11)
5. Laily Brown, Pisgah (11-11.50)
Triple Jump
1. Laily Brown, Pisgah (27-09)
2. Abigale Bain, Pisgah (27-07)
3. Karlie Hancock, Section (27-04.5)
4. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (25-04)
5. Hope Adkins, Skyline (22-10.5)
High Jump
1. Violet McKeehan, Pisgah (4-09)
2. Jazlyn Pullen, Pisgah (4-05)
3. Alex Wright, Pisgah (4-04)
Javelin
1. Ashton Childress, Pisgah (75-09)
2. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (69-04)
3. Sara Mae Ellison, NSM (68-02)
4. Neely O’Brien, North Jackson (67-05)
5. Emma Whisenant, Pisgah (65-10)
Discus Throw
1. Ashton Childress, Pisgah (72-05)
2. Sara Mae Ellison, NSM (71-10)
3. Katie Roach, Skyline (70-02)
4. Kortni Davis, Section (62-04)
5. Laurel Mantooth, North Jackson (57-10)
Shot Put
1. Sara Mae Ellison, NSM (32-00)
2. Ashton Childress, Pisgah (28-10)
3. Kortni Davis, Section (23-08)
4. Emma Whisenant, Pisgah (23-07)
5. Laurel Mantooth, North Jackson (23-00)
BOYS
100-meter dash
1. Haven Massengile, North Jackson (11.19)
2. Brayden Williams, Section (11.50)
3. Deshawn Billons, Woodville (11.75)
4. Wesley Peyton, North Jackson (12.00)
5. Korbin Arnold, NSM (12.10)
200-meter dash
1. Chase Bickers, Skyline (23.45)
2. Haven Massengile, North Jackson (23.56)
3. Wesley Peyton, North Jackson (25.43)
4. Arturo Williams, NSM (25.47)
5. Korbin Arnold, NSM (25.58)
400-meter dash
1. Chase Bickers, Skyline (56.53)
2. Mason Overdear, Pisgah (56.59)
3. Leo Chaparro, Section (1:02.38)
4. Andres Pascual, North Jackson (1:04.43)
5. Monte Harris, North Jackson (1:04.60)
800-meter run
1. Brodie Ferguson, Pisgah (2:16.09)
2. Josue Luna, NSM (2:17.22)
3. Tristan Little, Pisgah (2:21.16)
4. Layne Howell, Pisgah (2:22.03)
5. Noah Holland, NSM (2:26.72)
1600-meter run
1. Tristan Little, Pisgah (4:57.15)
2. Josue Luna, NSM (5:08.29)
3. Brodie Ferguson, Pisgah (5:14.58)
4. Emmanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (5:42.52)
5. Andrew Pascual, North Jackson (6:06.22)
3200-meter run
1. Tristan Little, Pisgah (11:22.90)
2. Josue Luna, NSM (11:47.81)
3. Brodie Ferguson, Pisgah (12:03.09)
4. Emanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (12:27.52)
110-meter hurdles
1. Cayden Alexander, North Jackson (18.00)
2. Seth Dyer, Section (19.00)
300-meter hurdles
1. Mason Overdear, Pisgah (51.10)
2. Layne Howell, Pisgah (53.19)
3. Jaxton Fellman, Skyline (53.59)
4x100-meter relay
1. North Jackson (47.22)
2. NSM (48.25)
4x400-meter relay
1. Pisgah (4:34)
4x800-meter relay
1. Pisgah (11:36.10)
Long Jump
1. Alec Spurgeon, Section (17-05)
2. Tyler Grider, NSM (16-05)
3. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (16-02)
4. Jaxton Fellman, Skyline (16-00.5)
5. Noah Holland, NSM (15-08.5)
Triple Jump
1. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (34-02)
2. Noah Holland, NSM (33-02)
3. Mason Overdear, Pisgah (33-00.5)
4. Tristan Cuzzort, Pisgah (28-08.5)
High Jump
1. Jackson Davis, North Jackson (5-05)
2. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (5-02)
Javelin
1. Skylar Gray, Section (139-05)
2. Daniel Olinger, Skyline (120-06)
3. Diego Holt, North Jackson (113-08)
T4. Chandler Sullivan, NSM (95-04)
T4. Eli Michaels, Section (95-04)
Discus Throw
1. Chandler Sullivan, NSM (107-05)
2. Lucas Steele, NSM (91-10)
3. Daniel Olinger, Skyline (91-03)
4. AJ Gant, Pisgah (90-00)
5. Emir Becerra, Skyline (88-07)
Shot Put
1. Chandler Sullivan, NSM (41-03)
2. Levi Pettijohn, NSM (38-10)
3. Jaxton Fellman, Skyline (38-07)
4. Daniel Olinger, Skyline (37-06)
5. Lucas Steele, NSM (37-01)
