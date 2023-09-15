Skyline senior point guard Kaina King has been an impact player for the Vikings throughout her high school career, and college coaches are taking notice.
King has recently received offers college basketball programs at Huntingdon College in Montgomery and Birmingham-Southern after visits to both schools.
King will be a three-year starter this coming season and a four-year varsity player.
King was a second-team Class 1A All-State selection last season — she was an honorable mention previous season — and was also a Class 1A All-Northeast Regional selection and the 2022-23 Jackson County Girls Basketball MVP. She averaged 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists as Skyline went 29-5 and lost to eventual 1A state champion Spring Garden in the Northeast Regional finals.
Smith steps down as Pisgah fishing coach — Emily Smith is ending her five-season tenure as the head coach of the Pisgah High School fishing program.
Smith was the first coach in the history of the Pisgah program, which began in 2019. The Eagles did well in tournaments from the outset, and the Eagles won the 2022 Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association’s Class 1A-3A/Private School division state championship.
“It was some of the most memorable times in my career,” Smith said. “I will forever have friends that I met while being the coach. I loved that I got to travel to some beautiful lakes. The anglers were by far the best. They became my second kids and I am going to miss this the most. I took on the task of this not knowing anything about fishing, and wanted to help out a group of kids that was so passionate about the sport. I learned enough to write a book, and who knows, someday I just might. We definitely had some of the best times ever.
“Winning the state title and team of the year was a highlight for sure. This group had been building up to this since their freshman season. They knew they wanted to prove that they could fish. They knew what it would take and they did not waiver from their goal. I was so full of emotion that day. I was so proud of them and for them. I will remember these years forever and I know that they will too.”
NACC Athletics web site goes live — With the recent addition of a number sports at Northeast Alabama Community College, the college has launched a new web site devoted to its sports programs.
NACC’s athletic web site, which went live on Thursday, can be found by searching NACC athletics. The site features rosters, news and schedules for its men’s and women’s cross country teams, E-ports teams and men’s and women’s golf teams as well as information about the school’s softball program, which begins play during the 2024-25 academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.