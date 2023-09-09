Most football fans think of the triple-option offense is a methodical, grind-it-out type of offense.
But the Scottsboro football team proved Friday night that style of offense can produce big-yardage plays.
Scottsboro ran for a school-record 562 yards on the way to a 63-38 victory over visiting Boaz at Trammell Stadium in the Class 5A Region 7 opener for both teams.
“The offensive line makes it go and we’ve got some (skill) guys that are explosive,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell, whose team is averaging 54.3 points per game through three games this season. “In years past, what were 5- or 8-yard gains, those are turning into 25- or 50-yard gains. When you can control the football and but can also make explosive plays, you’re going to score a lot of points. We’ve shown the ability to do that and we’ve got to continue to do that.”
The Wildcats’ 63 points Friday were the most they had scored in a game since scoring 63 in a win over Crossville during the 2016 season.
Scottsboro (3-0, 1-0) did the majority of its offensive damage in the first three quarters of play, as the starting offense ran just one play in the fourth quarter, a 24-yard touchdown run by Jacobi Edmondson on the quarter’s first snap.
Edmondson, subbing for injured starting fullback Keelan Alvarez, ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Jayden Gilbert added 132 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries, Antonio Brocks ran for 95 yards on six carries and a one touchdown and Jake Jones ran for 62 yards and two scores on eight carries. Jones also completed 3 of 4 pass attempts for 68 yards, giving the Scottsboro offense 630 total yards for the night.
The Wildcats took a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game on Jones’ 1-yard touchdown run and the first of Cole Rauechle’s school-record tying nine PATs. Brocks went 60 yards for a touchdown just over two minutes later to push the Scottsboro lead to 14-0, and the Wildcats’ responded after a Boaz touchdown with Gilbert’s 57-yard touchdown run for a 21-7 lead after one quarter.
After Tyler Pierce thew his second touchdown for Boaz (1-2, 0-1), Scottsboro answered quickly with Edmondson’s 73-yard touchdown run. Pierce’s third touchdown pass pulled the Pirates within 28-21, and Scottsboro then fumbled inside its on 10-yard line on the next play from scrimmage. But the Scottsboro defense held Boaz to a field goal, and the Wildcats got touchdowns runs of 1 and 20 yards from Gilbert to carry a 42-24 lead into halftime.
“When we fumbled the ball down here inside the 10, our guys bowed up and forced a field-goal attempt,” Bell said. “That was a turning point. That was a huge stop — it’s 28-24 when it could’ve been 28-28.”
Jones’ 17-yard touchdown run upped the Wildcats’ lead to 49-24 midway through the third quarter. Following Pierce’s fourth touchdown pass — the Boaz quarterback was 25-of-42 passing for 311 yards — Edmondson had touchdown runs of 31 and 24 yards to close it out. Boaz capped the scoring with a late touchdown with 1:37 to play.
Scottsboro, which is 3-0 for the first time since the 2016 season, is off next week before hosting defending region champion Arab on Sept. 22.
“(Being 3-0) feels pretty good, but we can’t get complacent, got to continue to work” Bell said. “Got Arab in a couple of weeks. You know they’re going to come in ready. We’ve got to shore things up, try to get healthy, try to get better (during the bye week). We’re going to lift, run, watch film and try to get some things corrected and improve across the board.”
