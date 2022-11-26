Axel Magno

Axel Magno (5) goes up for a layup as North Jackson's Nick Jernigan defends during Woodville's 47-37 win in the Woodville Thanksgiving Tournament.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Woodville varsity boys basketball team closed out its holiday tournament on a winning note.

The Panthers used a big second-quarter run to take a lead it never surrendered on the way to defeating county rival North Jackson 47-37 Tuesday night at Woodville High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.