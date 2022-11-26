The Woodville varsity boys basketball team closed out its holiday tournament on a winning note.
The Panthers used a big second-quarter run to take a lead it never surrendered on the way to defeating county rival North Jackson 47-37 Tuesday night at Woodville High School.
The Panthers went 2-0 in the Woodville Thanksgiving Tournament, topping North Jackson one day after edging Ider on Monday.
Woodville (4-2) led North Jackson 7-6 after one quarter before going on a 14-3 run to start the second quarter to take a lead as large as 12. The Panthers led 21-12 at halftime and 29-25 after three quarters. Woodville led 35-30 midway through the fourth quarter before Axel Magno scored on a give-and-go with Sam Peek, who followed up that assist with a bucket before Trey Stone’s steal and layup pushed Woodville’s lead back to double digits at 41-30. North Jackson cut the Woodville lead to eight with just over a minute remaining, but Magno’s 3-point play sealed the Panthers’ win.
Peek finished with 14 points while Magno and Damien Benson had 10 each for Woodville, which also got six from Cam Dolberry, three from Carter Johnson and two each from Stone and Wyatt Hutchens.
Jayden Eakin scored 11 points for North Jackson (2-2) while Jonathan Linderman had seven, Cadelle McDonald and Malachi Potter had six each, Hunter Davis had three and Nick Jernigan and Lane McCanless had two each.
Woodville assistant coach Jonathan Parsons stood in for head coach Bubba Smith in Tuesday’s game with Smith absent due to the flu.
Whitesburg 58, Skyline 56 — The Vikings had a chance to force overtime but missed the first of two free throws with no time left on the clock in a loss to Whitesburg Christian on Tuesday at the Woodville Thanksgiving Tournament.
Skyline (4-1) trailed 10-9 after one quarter and 27-21 at halftime before rallying to tie the game at 42-all after three quarters. With the game tied 56-all, Isaiah Matthews sank two free throws to put Whitesburg Christian in front by 58-56. Skyline missed a 3-pointer and the ball got knocked out of bounds and the clock ran out afterward. The officials ultimately put 0.5 seconds back on the clock, and Skyline drew a foul on lob to the basket but could not make the needed free throws to tie the game.
Monday
Skyline 78, Brindlee Mountain 42 — The Vikings had four players score in double figures during a convincing win over Class 3A Brindlee Mountain in the Woodville Thanksgiving Tournament.
Skyline (4-0) raced out to 27-12 first quarter lead and was in front 52-23 at halftime and 66-33 after three quarters.
Chase Bickers scored a game-high 25 points and Will Avans dropped in 22 for the Vikings while Bryan Kennamer scored 14, Scott York added 10, Sam Utter had four and Caleb Rowell had three.
Jacob Shaver and John Taymon scored nine and eight points respectively for Brindlee Mountain (1-4).
Woodville 59, Ider 55 — The Panthers rallied from halftime deficit to post a win over Ider in the Woodville Thanksgiving Tournament
Woodville (3-2) trailed 15-14 after one quarter and 28-25 at halftime before moving in front 44-43 going into the fourth quarter.
Sam Peek scored 20 points and Trey Stone netted 15 for the Panthers, who also got 10 from Axel Magno, eight from Cameron Dolberry, four from Wyatt Hutchens and two from Carter Johnson.
Griffin Weldon scored 22 points and Austin Cross added 11 for Ider (0-3).
North Jackson 81, Valley Head 61 — The Chiefs erased an 11-point first-quarter deficit before using a big fourth quarter to secure a win over Woodville in the Woodville Thanksgiving Tournament.
North Jackson (2-1) trailed 23-12 after one quarter before cutting the deficit to 38-37 at halftime. The Chiefs moved in front 57-50 after three quarters and outscored Valley Head 24-11 in the final frame to pull away.
Malachi Potter and Cadelle McDonald scored 23 and 21 points respectively to lead North Jackson, which also got 13 from Jayden Eakin, eight from Lane McCanless, seven from Jonathan Linderman, four from CJ Gulley, three from Hunter Davis and two from Nick Jernigan.
Eain Bain scored 18 points, Ethan Webb netted 16 and Hunter Robinson added 14 for Valley Head (1-1).
Spain Park Jag Classic
Monday
Homewood 68, Scottsboro 65 (2OT) — The Wildcats dropped a double-overtime clash with Class 6A Homewood in the Spain Park Jag Classic quarterfinals.
Scottsboro (2-1) 14-12 after one quarter, trailed 29-23 at halftime and led 37-35 after three quarters before getting Parker Bell’s 3-pointer with a minute remaining tied the game at 52-all, and Homewood missed a pair of free throws with one second left in regulation to send the game to overtime. With the game tied 57-all in the second overtime, Kyle Wright’s layup with 10 seconds left gave Scottsboro the lead, but Carter Vale’s jumper with 1.1 second left forced a second overtime. Homewood made a pair of free throws late to up its lead to 68-65 in the closing seconds of the second overtime period and Scottsboro was unable to attempt a potential game-tying 3-pointer.
Ethan Roberts finished with 25 points for the Wildcats while Wright had 13, Tyson Sexton had 12, Bell had nine and Seth Whitmire had six.
Tuesday
Scottsboro 88, Bay (Fla.) 65 — The Wildcats scored a season-high 88 points while sailing to a win over Bay High School of Panama City, Florida during the Jag Classic on Tuesday.
Scottsboro (3-1) built a 22-11 lead after one quarter before stretching its advantage to 41-26 at halftime and 61-44 after three quarters.
Seth Whitmire led four Wildcats in double figures with 19 points while Tyson Sexton netted 16, Ethan Roberts added 14 and Parker Bell had 13. Scottsboro also got nine points from Tyler Shelton, six from Jake Jones, three each from Eli Sparks and Davon Walker and two each from Jameson Gray and Kyle Wright.
Wednesday
Scottsboro 60, Helena 35 — The Wildcats rolled past Helana to finish 2-1 in Spain Park High School’s Jag Classic.
Scottsboro (4-1) raced in front 18-5 after one quarter and led 28-17 at halftime before stretching its lead to 50-22 after three quarters.
Seth Whitmire scored 13 points, Tyson Sexton netted 12 and Ethan Roberts added 10 for the Wildcats, who also got eight from Davon Walker, five each from Parker Bell and Tyler Shelton, three from Jake Jones and two each from Jameson Gray and Eli Sparks.
Whitwell (Tennessee) Thanksgiving Tournament
Monday
NSM 91, Grundy County (Tenn.) 86 — North Sand Mountain outscored Grundy County 29-12 in the fourth quarter to rally and advance to the semifinals of the Whitwell Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday.
NSM (3-0) trailed 24-14 after one quarter and 40-37 at halftime before Grundy County stretched its lead to 74-62 after three quarters. But NSM rallied in the final period, as Chandler Sullivan scored 16 points, Konner Brown had seven and Landon Keller scored all five of his points to lift the Bison to the win.
Sullivan finished with a game-high 40 points while Brown and Brody Helton scored 14 points each for NSM, which also got nine from Nyle Poore and eight from Andrew Palmer.
Tuesday
Soddy-Daisy (Tenn.) 53, NSM 52 — Soddy-Daisy’s Shaun Pangle hit a last-second 3-pointer to hand North Sand Mountain its first loss of the season during a semifinal game in the Whitwell Thanksgiving Tournament.
NSM (3-1) led 17-14, 29-23 and 45-37 at the quarter breaks but managed just seven fourth-quarter points as Soddy-Daisy rallied to reach the finals.
Chandler Sullivan scored a game-high 17 points while Kade Davis added nine and Konner Brown had seven for NSM, which also got six from Nyle Poore, five from Brody Helton, three each from Andrew Palmer an Landon Keller and two from Jack Johnson.
Pangle scored 16 points and Chad Eller added 14 for Soddy-Daisy (2-1).
Wednesday
NSM 70, Sequatchie County (Tenn.) 69 — North Sand Mountain edged Sequatchie County in the Whitwell Thanksgiving Tournament’s third-place game.
NSM (4-1) led 18-17, 40-36 and 55-49 at the quarter breaks. Konnor Brown sank a pair of free throws to give NSM a 70-66 lead with 11 second remaining. Sequatchie County sank a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left to trim the deficit to one, but NSM was able to avoid being fouled on the inbounds pass to run out the clock.
Chandler Sullivan scored a game-high 31 points for NSM while Landon Keller netted nine, Brody Helton had eight, Nyle Poore and seven, Brady Anderson had six, Brown had four, Josue Luna had three and Andrew Palmer had two.
North Jackson 60, Grundy County 38 — The Chiefs outscored Grundy County 22-10 in the second quarter en route to a win in the Whitwell Thanksgiving Tournament.
North Jackson (3-2) led 13-4 after one quarter before extending its lead to 35-14 at halftime. The Chiefs led 44-29 entering the fourth quarter.
CJ Gulley scored 15 points to lead North Jackson while Jayden Eakin and Nick Jernigan scored 13 points each. The Chiefs also got nine points from Malachi Potter, eight from Cadelle McDonald and two from Jonathan Linderman.
Sure Shot Thanksgiving Tournament (Guntersville)
Monday
Locust Fork 56, Section 55 — The Lions missed a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired during action on Day 1 of the Sure Shot Thanksgiving Tournament at the Supreme Courts facility in Guntersville.
Section (0-6) trailed 15-9, 27-18 and 40-36 at the quarter breaks before working their way back into the game late.
Dylan Pope had a game-high 19 points and Josh Varner netted 15 for Section, which also got five each from Aaron Waldrop and Titus Beaty, three each from Anthonie Jonathan and Koda Moore, two each from Sam Swinford and Jr. Walker and one from Kodee Vaught.
Levi White scored 16 points, Titus White netted 15, Jalon Boatwright added 13 and Dylan Embry had 10 for Locust Fork (2-1).
Tuesday
Section 62, Shelby County 56 — The Lions built a big halftime lead and held off Class 5A Shelby County to notch their first win of the season.
After leading 11-9 after one quarter, Section (1-6) stretched its lead to 37-19 at halftime and was in front 55-41 after three quarters.
Dylan Pope scored 13 points and Titus Beaty and Josh Varner netted 11 each for the Lions while Antonie Jonathan had nine, Aaron Waldrop seven, Jr. Walker and Sam Swinford had four each and Kodee Vaught had three.
Wednesday
Sardis 73, Section 52 — Class 5A Sardis used a fast start to down the Lions on Day 3 of the Sure Shot Thanksgiving Tournament at the Supreme Courts facility in Guntersville.
Section (1-7) fell behind 22-9 after one quarter and trailed 42-15 at halftime and 56-35 after three quarters.
Antoine Jonathan and Josh Varner scored 13 and 11 points respectively for Section while Aaron Waldrop had eight, Kodee Vaught had six, Sam Swinford and Dylan Pope had four each and Jr. Walker and Koda Moore had three each.
