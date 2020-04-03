The Scottsboro Parks and Recreation said in a letter this week that its spring youth and adult sports have been canceled because of the COVID-19 (conronavirus) pandemic.
The sports canceled are youth baseball, softball and tee ball and the adult basketball league.
For refunds on youth baseball, softball and tee-ball, contact Brian Donaldson at bdonaldson@scottsboro.org to request a refund or transfer of payment to flag football or soccer this fall. Refunds will be mailed to the address on registration forms and will be processed as timely as possible.
Refunds for Adult league basketball teams will be made to the team representative.
The Scottsboro Rec*Com is closed in accordance with Gov. Kay Ivey’s and Alabama Department of Public Health’s recent order. Because of that, the letter stated, memberships to the Rec*Com will be extended to compensate for the time closed.
All parks, playgrounds and sports complexes will also remain closed for the duration of the governor’s order.
