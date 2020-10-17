The Southside Panthers clinched a playoff berth while eliminating Scottsboro from playoff contention.
Southside raced out to a 38-7 halftime lead and coasted to a 38-14 win over the Wildcats in Class 6A Region 7 play Friday night at Trammell Stadium.
The loss knocked Scottsboro out of the region's playoff race.
Southside will either be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed depending upon how Arab does in its game next week with Springville. Meanwhile, the loss ends Scottsboro playoff hopes. The Wildcats could still find themselves in a three-way tie with Arab and Springville if Springville defeats Arab next week, but Arab would win the tiebreaker be the No.4 seed thanks to its win over No. 3-seeded Southside.
Southside (6-3, 3-3) rang up 464 total yards to Scottsboro’s 220 and held the Wildcats’ scoreless until the final minute of the first half.
Michael Rich’s 30-yard touchdown pass, touchdown runs of 11, 19 and 14 yards from Carnel Davis and Abd. Alabbasi’s 38-yard field goal gave the Panthers a 31-0 first half.
Scottsboro got on the scoreboard with 44 seconds left in the second quarter on Gavin McCrary’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Trotman and Alex Joose’s PAT, but Rich hit Battles for a 17-yard touchdown pass with two seconds left in the half for a 38-7 lead.
Scottsboro capped the scoring midway through the fourth quarter on McCrary’s 56-yard touchdown pass to B.J. Harris and Joose’s second PAT.
McCrary finished 11-of-21 passing for 134 yards and two scores while also rushing for 37 yards on four carries. JaVaris Branford ran for 54 yards on 10 carries and caught two passes for 21 yards while Harris caught five passes for 107 yards.
Scottsboro (2-6, 1-4) closes region play next week at Pell City.
› Stats courtesy of Greg Bell, WWIC Radio 1050 AM
