The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball program posted a 2-1 record in the Sure Shot Tournament at Supreme Courts in Guntersville last week.
Scottsboro (8-2) opened the tournament with a 50-43 win over Holly Pond. The Wildcats trailed 13-9 after one quarter and 30-25 at halftime before moving in front 27-34 after three quarters. Jadaya Edmondson and Lexie Bennett scored 13 points each for Scottsboro while Audrey Holland had 10 and Allie Scott had six.
Scottsboro then defeated Class 4A No. 7-ranked New Hope 57-46. The game was tied 12-all after one quarter before Scottsboro led 25-17 at halftime and 38-33 after three quarters. Bennett scored 16 points for Scottsboro while Olivia Tubbs had 12, Edmondson 11, Holland 10 and Adair Holland six.
The Wildcats closed out the tournament with a 72-48 loss to Class 3A No. 2-ranked Susan Moore. Scottsboro trailed 25-18, 45-28 and 57-41 at the quarter breaks. Edmondson and Audrey Holland had 12 points each for Scottsboro while Tubbs had 11 and Scott had seven.
Skyline goes 2-2 — The Class 1A top-ranked Vikings split four games last week.
Skyline started the week with a 57-49 loss to Class 7A Albertville. The Vikings led 23-21 at halftime but fell behind 37-32 after three quarters. Gracie Stucky scored 19 points for Skyline while Gracie Rowell had 16, Lexie Stucky had six and Blakely Stucky had four.
Skyline then defeated Boaz 59-43. The Vikings led 16-6, 35-19 and 50-30 at the quarter breaks. Gracie Stucky had 18 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists for the Vikings while Rowell had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Aidan Bellomy had 11 points, Blakely Stucky had nine points and five rebounds and Kenzie Manning had six.
Skyline suffered an 80-73 double-overtime loss to 2A No. 8-ranked Sand Rock at Sylvania High School. It was the Vikings’ second loss to Sand Rock this season. Skyline led 17-15, 31-30 and 49-44 at the quarter breaks before the game was tied 62-all at the end of regulation and 70-all at the end of the first overtime period. Gracie Stucky closed with 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals for Skyline while Bellomy had 13 points, Rowell 11, Manning nine, Blakely Stucky eight and Morgan Sanders five.
The Vikings closed the week with a 74-25 Class 1A Area 13 victory over Valley Head. Skyline, which hit 10 3-pointers, led 15-6, 45-14 and 61-17 at the quarter breaks. Gracie Rowell totaled 16 points and five rebounds, Bellomy had 15 points and Gracie Stucky had 14 points and five assists for the Vikings, who also got nine points from Kaina King, eight from Blakely Stucky and six from Manning.
Pisgah goes 1-2 at Smoky Mountains tournament — At Sevierville, Tennessee, Class 2A No. 1-ranked Pisgah finished sixth in the Winterfest Shootout last week.
Pisgah (9-5) opened the tournament with a 78-63 loss to Northview Christian (Tennessee). The Eagles led 16-14 after one quarter and 34-32 at halftime before the game was tied 55-all entering the fourth quarter. Molly Heard finished with 25 points for Pisgah while Kallie Tinker had 15, Kennedy Barron 13 and Bella Bobo five.
The Eagles rebounded with a 58-47 win over Science Hill (Tennessee). Pisgah led 23-13, 40-20 and 48-33 at the quarter breaks. Tinker paced Pisgah with 26 points while Heard netted 15 and Barron and Bobo had six each.
The Eagles closed the tournament with a 41-26 loss to Creek Wood (Tennessee). Pisgah led 16-13 at halftime but trailed 29-19 entering the fourth quarter. Tinker scored eight points for the Eagles while Heard had six and Barron had four.
NSM goes 1-2 at Sylvania Tournament — At Sylvania, North Sand Mountain posted a 1-2 mark in the Sylvania Holiday Tournament last week.
NSM (3-12) opened the event with a 60-59 overtime win over Sardis. The Bison led 18-15 after one quarter, but trailed Sardis 31-24 at halftime before regaining a 40-39 lead after three quarters. The game was tied 52-all at the end of regulation. Nady Poore scored 15 points for NSM while Kolbie Bobo netted 10, Vickie Hassell nine, Liz Hassell nine and Madison Croft eight.
The Bison fell to Glencoe 48-41. NSM trailed 10-9, 20-19 and 42-29 at the quarter breaks. Vickie Hassell scored 15 points for NSM while Bobo had eight, Jessi Weldon six and Poore five.
NSM closed the event with a 50-48 loss to Class 6A Fort Payne. NSM led 15-10 after one quarter but trailed 25-20 at halftime and 34-29 after three quarters. Vickie Hassell scored a game-high 26 points for NSM.
Section drops two at Sylvania Tournament — At Sylvania, the Lions dropped a pair of games in the Sylvania Holiday Tournament last week.
Section fell to Class 5A Sardis 64-62. The Lions led 19-15, 35-27 and 53-47 before Sardis rallied in the fourth quarter. Jennifer Vega scored 21 points for the Lions while Madison Armstrong had 18 and Savannah White had 10.
The Lions then fell to Glencoe 54-37. Section led 12-10 after one quarter and trailed 21-20 at halftime before Glencoe opened up a 41-25 lead after three quarters. White scored 19 points for the Lions while Vega had six.
North Jackson goes 0-2 at Border Battle — At South Pittsburg, Tennessee, North Jackson suffered a pair of losses to Tennessee teams during the South Pittsburg Border Battle last week.
North Jackson opened the tournament with a 52-49 loss to Smith County (Tennessee). The Chiefs led 14-9 after one quarter but trailed 24-19 at halftime and 36-29 after three quarters. Summer Varnum led North Jackson with 18 points while Arielle Haynes had 14 and Hadley Burnette had six.
The Chiefs then fell to Tennessee powerhouse and undefeated Upperman 89-30. Delana Pierce scored nine points for the Chiefs while Sarah Garner had six and Haynes had four.
Clements 55, Woodville 24 — At Clements, the Panthers fell to the Class 3A Colts on Dec. 29.
Woodville trailed 20-2, 35-14 and 50-18 at the quarter breaks.
Alexis Brown and Karlee Hutchins scored six points each for the Panthers while Jessica Sirten had five and Lexi Downey had four.
