The Pisgah varsity girls basketball program is a regular at the Northeast Regional, entering this postseason with a number of players boasting regional experience.
And while there weren’t many first-time regional jitters, Pisgah coach Carey Ellison felt the opposite may have been an issue for the Eagles during Friday’s 72-56 regional semifinal victory over Locust Fork at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“I thought we were too relaxed,” Ellison said. “Got a 10-point run to start and our mindset changed. I’m still proud of them because there’s a lot of pressure on them, a lot of pressure to be right where we are right now. (We were) not really flat, just not keeping our energy level up. We’ve got to find some energy between now and Tuesday.”
No. 1-ranked Pisgah (30-3) plays No. 2 Spring Garden (31-1) in the regional final Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. It’s a rematch of last season’s regional final that Pisgah won 72-65 in overtime.
“It’s exactly like last year,” Ellison said. “(Spring Garden) Coach (Ricky) Austin is a legend. Ace (Austin) is already a legend as just a freshman. They’ve got so many good, fundamentally sound, strong basketball players. All of them know their roles. We have to match them. It’s going to be a game of who executes the best.”
It’s the eighth straight season Pisgah has played in the regional final.
The Eagles jumped in front of Locust Fork 10-0 following a Lila Kate Wheeler’s 3-pointer, Molly Heard’s layup, Kallie Tinker’s 3-pointer and Madeline Flammia’s layup. But Pisgah’s offense went stale, and the Eagles led just 17-12 after one quarter. Pisgah pushed its lead to 39-26 at halftime following Paisley Patalas’ 3-pointer late in the half.
The Eagles threatened to pull away in the third quarter, pushing their lead to 58-40 after 10 straight points scored by Heard, who had just four in the first-half against Locust Fork’s Diamond-and-one defensive look. Heard finished with a team-high 20 points.
“I started going downhill more (to the rim),” said Heard, who made 9-of-14 shots from the field and also had nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. “That was a defense that I’d really never seen much. It took some getting used to. After halftime, I kind of found what I wanted to do with it.”
But Locust Fork hung around, finishing the third quarter on an 8-2 run to cut Pisgah’s lead to 60-48 entering the fourth. But the Hornets got no closer, scoring just one basket in the first 6:38 of the final quarter.
“I think they had a good game plan for us,” Ellison said. “We’ve seen just about everything (defensively) this year except for that Diamond-and-1 (look). We caught them on a good run to start with and then we got tired and started sitting back on our heels. Then their defense started taking affect. I’m not sure we ever caught rhythm, but a win’s and win. Made enough plays when it mattered.”
Kallie Tinker sank four of Pisgah’s 10 3-pointers and closed with 18 points, three assists and four rebounds. Karlee Holcomb had 11 points and eight rebounds (six offensive) while Lila Kate Wheeler had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Madison Roy scored 24 points while Hope Evans had 10 and Faith Evans had eight for Locust Fork (20-8).
During Pisgah’s recent four-year state championship streak, revenge hasn’t been a motivational tool that Ellison has been able to use very much. But he did get that chance to play the revenge card prior to the regional semifinals as Pisgah faced the last team to hand it a postseason loss. Locust Fork defeated the Eagles 72-62 in the 2017 Class 3A state championship game.
“(Mentioned it) right after we found out who we were playing,” Ellison said. “They lit us up in 2017. They were a very good team. They look like they’ve got the makings of a very good team in the future, they were young. But we talked about that we owed them one.”
