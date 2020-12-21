The Woodville varsity girls basketball team kept its winning streak going at the expense of an area foe.
Woodville took control at the start and cruised to a 49-30 Class 1A Area 13 win over visiting Gaylesville Friday night.
The win was the fifth straight for Woodville (5-1, 3-0).
The Panthers raced in front 13-2 after one quarter before leading 26-5 at halftime and 41-14 after three quarters.
Alexis Brown scored a game-high 17 points for Woodville, which also got eight points each from Karlee Hutchens, Kaley Kennamer and Jessica Sirten.
Skyline 67, Lindsay Lane 23 — At Athens, the Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings sank 13 3-pointers on the way to the victory Friday night.
Skyline (9-1) led 17-6 after one quarter before holding a 39-10 halftime advantage and a 56-13 lead after three quarters.
Gracie Stucky totaled 19 points, six assists, six rebounds and seven steals for the Vikings while Lexie Stucky had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Aidan Bellomy posted nine points and three steals while Kenzie Manning scored eight points, Brinlee Potts had seven points and Gracie Rowell had six points and five rebounds.
Section 71, Columbia 54 — At Section, the Lions gave head coach Jason Ford his first home win at Section with the convincing win over a Class 6A opponent Friday night.
Section (2-9) led 18-12 after one quarter before moving in front 34-20 at halftime and 56-38 after three quarters.
Savannah White scored 22 points, Jennifer Vega netted 17 and Madison Armstrong added 15 for Section, which also got six from Kenleigh Owens, five from Ali Sullins and three from Chloe Britt.
Boys
Skyline 77, Lindsay Lane 46 — At Athens, the Class 1A No. 2-ranked Vikings pulled away from Lindsay Lane in the second half for the win Friday night.
Skyline (7-1) led 14-13 after one quarter and 35-25 at halftime before extending its lead to 60-39 after three quarters.
Weston Avans scored 23 points and Jaylon Clements netted 22 for the Vikings, who also got 10 from Matt Burton, nine from Dylan
Knight, six from Logan Evans and five from Chase Bickers.
Woodville 46, Gaylesville 10 — At Woodville, the No. 10-ranked Panthers cruised to a Class 1A Area 13 win Friday night.
Woodville raced out to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and was in front 31-5 at halftime and 41-8 after three quarters.
Jackson Peek scored 19 points for Woodville (6-1, 3-0) while Caleb Dolberry and Trey Stone had 11 each.
Huntsville 68, Scottsboro 46 — At Huntsville, the Class 7A No. 8-ranked Crimson Panthers outscored Scottsboro 21-10 in the fourth quarter to secure the win on Friday.
Scottsboro (5-2) trailed 17-14 after one quarter, 32-29 at halftime and 47-36 after three quarters.
Tyson Sexton led Scottsboro with 14 points and Jordan Davis netted 11 while Parker Bell had six and Blake Jones and Cordell Worthy had four each. Luke Guyette scored 17 points and Xavier Fuell and Jamari Tate had 16 each for Huntsville.
Columbia 57, Section 49 — At Section, Class 6A Columbia rallied from a halftime deficit to edge the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Lions Friday night.
Section (5-5) trailed 15-13 after one quarter before holding a 28-25 halftime lead. Columbia moved back in front 42-36 after three quarters.
Drake McCutchen scored 13 points for Section while Dominik Blair and Alex Guinn both had 10. Kaden Bradford chipped in eight while Gabe Hilley had six. Dabusus McGhee lead Columbia with 12 points.
