The Scottsboro girls golf team’s quest for a state title took a step in the right direction on Monday.
Scottsboro finished fourth in the Class 6A Girls Section 4 Golf Tournament at the Goose Pond Lake Course in Scottsboro to earn a spot in next week’s sub-state round.
The top-four teams and the top-four individuals not on a sub-state qualifying team’s roster advanced to play in the North 3 Sub-State Tournament at Terri Pines in Cullman on Monday, May 2.
Scottsboro finished with a team score of 262, finishing behind sectional champion Hartselle (237), Cullman third (243) and Muscle Shoals third (251).
Abby Hambrick shot a 7-over par 79 to lead the Wildcats while Kaitlyn Price shot an 87, Shelby Cooley a 96 and Lilla Bell a 103.
“The girls didn’t play their best round when looking at the scoreboard. What they have shown all year long and especially (Monday) was the perseverance to never give up and finish strong,” said Scottsboro girls golf coach Mary Margaret Green. “This is the first time in a few years the girls have
advanced to sub-state as a team. This means a lot to these girls and allows them to see what potential they have as a team and individuals. I’m excited for Monday.”
SHS boys golf team’s season ends — The Scottsboro varsity boys just missed a spot in the sub-state round during the Class 6A Boys Section 4 Tournament at the Goose Pond Colony Lake Course on Monday.
Scottsboro finished fifth in the team standings, one spot away from advancing to next week’s sub-state tournament. The top-four teams and the top-four individuals not on a sub-state qualifying team’s roster advanced.
Scottsboro finished with a team score of 327. Athens (307) was the sectional champion while Cullman (311) was second, Hartselle third (318) and Muscle Shoals fourth (319).
Buckner Anderson and Drake Hogeland led the Scottsboro effort, as both shot a 9-over par 81 while Ethan Roberts shot an 82, Will Harrington shot an 83 and Preston Worley shot an 88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.