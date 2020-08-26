The Scottsboro football team had to make adjustments on the fly during its preseason jamboree last week at St. Clair County.
Head coach Don Jacobs said it was good practice for what the Wildcats must do in their season opener against Madison Academy.
“They didn’t play last week, so we don’t know any more about them than what we knew about them last year,” Jacobs said. “This game will be about adjustments — adjustments to scheme, adjustment to personnel. The thing is, it doesn’t matter. You just have to line up and execute the play no matter what you face.”
Scottsboro and Madison Academy face off Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Scottsboro’s Trammell Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather.
Per a Scottsboro High School press release this week, COVID-19 guidelines will limit fan attendance to 50 percent of Trammell Stadium’s capacity. Tickets will be presold from noon to 1 p.m. at Scottsboro High School on Thursday. Digital tickets are also available for purchase at gofan.co/app/school/AL2074. Tickets not sold in advance at Scottsboro High School will be available at the gate starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Fans are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing practices in the stands. Live streaming of all home games will be available and the live stream link will be posted on the Scottsboro High School Facebook page.
Friday’s game the third all-time meeting between the teams in a series tied 1-all. The Wildcats and Mustangs were Class 5A Region 8 foes the past two seasons. Scottsboro won last year’s matchup 21-12.
Madison Academy was scheduled to open its season last week against Briarwood Christian, but that game was canceled and Briarwood Christian wound up playing Fort Payne in Week 0.
While the game will be Madison Academy’s first action this season, Scottsboro got a taste of it in last week’s jamboree.
Jacobs said the Wildcats had the typical highs and lows that come with a season’s first game action.
“You can practice and practice, but it’s different when you get in a game,” Jacobs said. “It gives you a chance to get that first-game nonsense out of the way. I hope we did.”
Scottsboro played without quarterback Jacob Manning, who had missed time because of possible COVID-19 exposure. The good news for Scottsboro was he wasn’t exposed, and Jacobs said the all-region player will be back in the lineup for Friday night.
In Manning’s place in the jamboree, Noah Linville and Gavin McCrary showed they can play quarterback if needed, Jacobs said.
“We got to play a lot of players in as real as you can get (situations),” Jacobs said.
Scottsboro got a 1-yard touchdown run from Gavin McCrary in the second quarter and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Luke Terrell to Devon Walker in the fourth quarter. Alex Joose kicked both extra points.
› Jamboree statistics courtesy of Greg Bell of WWIC 1050 AM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.