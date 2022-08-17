It’s only the opening week, but the Scottsboro football team is already set to play for a trophy.
The Wildcats open the 2022 high school football season with their annual TopCat rivalry game with Fort Payne Friday night at Trammell Stadium.
Scottsboro and Fort Payne play annually for possession of the TopCat Trophy, which is presented to the winning team by The Jackson County Sentinel and The Times-Journal in Fort Payne.
It’s the 87th meeting between the teams in a series Fort Payne lead 52-31-3. Fort Payne is tied with Guntersville (86 previous meetings) as Scottsboro’s most-played opponents.
It’s the third time in program history that Scottsboro has opened its season against Fort Payne.
Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell called it “exciting” to open the season against a historic rival. He also said it’s fitting that Scottsboro plays Fort Payne in the first game since the passing of longtime Scottsboro coach Larry Morris, who died in January. Morris is Scottsboro’s all-time winningest coach.
“We sure wish Coach Morris was still here, but (Fort Payne) being the first game without him, it means something because I know this game meant a lot to him,” Bell said.
Scottsboro is looking to snap a three-game losing skid to their Wildcat rivals. Fort Payne defeated Scottsboro 28-0 last season at FPHS when the teams were Class 6A Region 7 rivals.
And while region implications now longer exist, pride in the contest does, Bell said.
“It gives us a chance to see where we are from last year,” Bell said. “I think we’re father along, but then you look at the two deep and we’ve got two seniors on offense and six on defense, and you how young we are. We’ve got to see some guys answer the bell.”
Fort Payne, which went 6-5 and lost to Briarwood Christian in the first round of the 2021 Class 6A playoffs, defeated Chattooga (Georgia) in a jamboree last Thursday. The Wildcats led 49-21 at the end of the varsity portion of the scrimmage.
Bell called Fort Payne “a typical Fort Payne team. A typical Chris Elmore team. They’re very well-coached.”
Bell said Fort Payne rotated quarterbacks during the jamboree.
“I don’t know if they’ll continue to do that, but schematically they don’t change a whole lot depending on who is in there,” he said.
Scottsboro is coming off a jamboree win over DAR. And while there were some first-game mistakes, Bell was glad the Wildcats got the chance to make them in jamboree rather than a season-opening game.
“I think it certainly helped us getting out there and playing,” Bell said. “We looked like a young football team. The first two drives we go score, defensively we get (stops). But I thought we kind of relaxed. I thought our physical effort was good but we got a little complacent mentally. It gave our kids a chance to get out there and work through the first-game jitters and smoke out some things you don’t see in practice.”
