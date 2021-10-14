The Scottsboro football team wraps up a three-game road stretch with visit to the Gadsden-area.
The Wildcats hit the road to face Class 6A Region 7 foe Southside Friday night at Barney Hood Stadium in Southside.
It’s the 24th meeting in a series that Scottsboro lead 13-10. Southside won last season’s matchup 38-14 and has won seven of the teams’ last eight meetings.
Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell said called Southside a “good, playoff-caliber team.”
“They’ve got a lot of really solid high school football players that make plays,” Bell said of the Panthers. “(First-year Southside head) coach (Miles) Holcomb has done a good job with those guys.”
The game is the region finale for Southside (5-3, 3-2), which can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Wildcats. Southside has region wins over Pell City 21-14, Oxford 35-17 and Springville 24-16 and non-region wins over Hokes Bluff 31-0 and Sardis 40-0. The Panthers’ losses were to Lincoln 14-6 in the season opener and to region foes Arab 24-7 and Fort Payne 24-16.
Bell said the Panthers run a spread offense that is “60-40% pass-to-run.”
Scottsboro (1-6, 0-5) enters the matchup following a 35-14 loss to Oneonta. The Wildcats’ lineup got younger in the backfield with some players out, leaving freshman Jake Jones and sophomore Keelan Alvarez and starting at quarterback and fullback respectively while Trey Cooper and Luke Terrell were seeing time at wing back following an injury to Thomas Rackler.
“We were beat up, down three offensive starters. I thought Jake did some good things and other times he looked like a freshman. But overall I thought he handled it pretty well,” Bell said. “Keelan had a really good game, almost 100 yards and had 14-yard catch. Trey and Luke did really well, especially with four days (of practice) and also playing defense.”
Bell complimented his team for its continued efforts despite its struggles this season.
“I’m very proud of the kids for battling,” he said. “They continue to work hard. I’d love for them to see some success and we’re going to do everything we can to help that happen.”
