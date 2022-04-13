The Pisgah girls and the North Jackson boys track and field teams took the top spots during the North Jackson Meet No. 4 at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson on Thursday.
Pisgah won the varsity girls division with a team score of 107.5. Skyline was second (30.5) and North Jackson third (30.5).
Meanwhile, North Jackson won the varsity boys division with 92 points. Pisgah and Skyline tied for second with 65.5 points apiece while Woodville was fourth with eight points.
Here are the individual results from the meet:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
1. Queen Houston, N. Jackson (15.22)
2. Madalyn Chambless, N. Jackson (17.10)
Long Jump
1. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (12-02)
2. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (11-09.5)
3. Laily Brown, Pisgah (10-09)
4. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (10-01)
5. Queen Houston, N. Jackson (9-07.5)
6. Kaydence Butcher, Skyline (8-11.50)
7. Madalyn Chambless, N. Jackson (7-08)
Triple Jump
1. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (26-11)
2. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (26-09.5)
3. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (25-01.5)
4. Laily Brown, Pisgah (24-11)
Javelin Throw
1. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (86-00)
2. Kaydence Butcher, Skyline (43-00)
3. Kenyde Givens, Pisgah (34-00)
Discus Throw
1. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (42-05)
2. Kaydence Butcher, Skyline (41-00)
3. Kenyde Givens, Pisgah (37-05)
4. Madison Russell, Skyline (37-05)
Shot Put
1. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (17-09)
2. Kenyde Givens, Pisgah (15-11)
3. Madison Russell, Skyline (15-03)
BOYS
100-meter dash
1. EJ Wilson, North Jackson (11.03)
2. Luke Turner, North Jackson (12.27)
3. Wesley Peyton, North Jackson (12.76)
4. Kayden Alexander, North Jackson (13.05)
5. Brody McClendon, Pisgah (13.42)
6. Ashton Hastings, Pisgah (13.65)
7. Jackson Davis, North Jackson (13.93)
8. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (14.16)
9. Emir Becerra, Skyline (14.50)
10. Junior Meja, North Jackson (15.04)
11. Braiden Ott, Pisgah (17.77)
200-meter dash
1. Wesley Peyton, North Jackson (26.92)
2. Kayden Alexander, North Jackson (28.12)
3. Brody McClendon, Pisgah (29.10)
4. Ashton Hastings, Pisgah (30.99)
5. Junior Meja, North Jackson (31.33)
6. Braiden Ott, Pisgah (38.10)
3200-meter run
1. Andres Tomas, North Jackson (13:30)
High Jump
1. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (4-06)
2. Emir Becerra, Skyline (4-01)
Long Jump
1. Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah (14-01)
2. Kayden Alexander, North Jackson (13-07)
3. Jake Smith, Pisgah (12-09)
4. Jackson Davis, North Jackson (12-08)
5. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (11-00)
Triple Jump
1. Jake Smith, Pisgah (29-05)
2. Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah (29-04)
Javelin Throw
1. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (115-00)
2. Isaiah Yates, Skyline (87-00)
3. Austin Atchley, Skyline (79-00)
4. Tristan Little, Pisgah (62-00)
T5. Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah (60-00)
T5. Emir Becerra, Skyline (60-00
7. Jakes Smith, Pisgah (52-00)
Shot Put
1. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (44-05)
2. Gannon Jernigan, North Jackson (37-00)
3. Caleb Dolberry, Woodville (34-04)
4. Trae White, North Jackson (27-09)
5. Isaiah Yates, Skyline (27-00)
6. Kane Moore, North Jackson (26-09)
7. James Swafford, Woodville (24-03)
8. Austin Atchley, Skyline (24-01)
